Schlupp recovers 2-2 draw for Palace against Leicester

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 11:40 AM

LONDON (AP) — Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw against Leicester after his former club threw away a two-goal lead at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Leicester looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalized on defensive errors to have the visitors two goals up at the interval.

But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck in the 72nd minute as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling point.

Leicester has eight points from seven games, one point more than Palace.

