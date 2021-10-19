Salah scores twice as Liverpool beats 10-man Atlético Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool took advantage of Antoine Griezmann’s red card to beat Atlético Madrid…

MADRID (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool took advantage of Antoine Griezmann’s red card to beat Atlético Madrid 3-2 in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday.

Griezmann had already scored twice to help Atlético recover from a poor start, but then he was sent off with a straight red card early in the second half for hitting Roberto Firmino’s head with his foot while trying to reach for the ball.

Liverpool capitalized on the advantage with Salah scoring the winner from a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

Atlético had a penalty a few minutes after Liverpool’s third goal but it was reversed after video review.

Naby Keita also scored for Liverpool in the first half as Liverpool took a 2-0 lead by the 13th at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The result left Liverpool at the top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points more than Atlético. Porto, which beat AC Milan 1-0 at home in the other group match, was level with the Spanish champions. Milan stayed on zero points.

