Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Sakkari, Halep advance in…

Sakkari, Halep advance in Moscow; Rublev ousted

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set.

The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players.

“It’s achieving one of my biggest goals this year, it’s very satisfying,” Sakkari said.

Former champion Simona Halep also advanced by beating home favorite Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4.

In the men’s tournament, Adrian Mannarino saved a match point before beating defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Mannarino faced the match point when trailing 6-5 in the second set but saved it when Rublev netted a backhand.

It was a rematch of the 2019 final, which Rublev won.

“Two years later, it is completely different,” Mannarino said. “We have both improved. Andrey has improved a lot more than me. Even if a player is better than you, anything can happen. I got a little bit lucky today and I am really happy with my performance.”

Second-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced by beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Gilles Simon, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

Navy Department to increase accountability of primes to meet subcontracting goals

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up