Russian volleyball gold medalist accepts doping ban

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:16 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian volleyball player who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics has accepted a nine-month doping ban for a positive test which was apparently concealed eight years ago, the International Volleyball Federation said Wednesday.

The FIVB said Dmitry Musersky signed a “case resolution agreement” accepting the ban and admitting he tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at a Russian competition in 2013. Under the rules in force at the time, he could have faced a two-year ban. The ban is backdated from April and expires Jan. 4.

The case was part of a package of database files and samples obtained by the World Anti-Doping Agency from the Moscow anti-doping lab, where WADA found test results were often falsified or never entered the system.

Speaking to state news agency RIA Novosti, Musersky said his test result had been “hidden both from me and from WADA.” He said he had not knowingly taken any banned substance and said the “very small” amount of the drug could have entered his system through contaminated food.

