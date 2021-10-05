Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Russian soccer league president…

Russian soccer league president steps down after 14 years

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of the Russian Premier League resigned on Tuesday after 14 years in the job following debate over TV deals, the format of the league and how to boost Russia’s results in European club soccer.

The league didn’t give a reason for Sergei Pryadkin’s resignation. He was elected unanimously to a new five-year term last year and has a seat on the UEFA professional football strategy council. Ashot Khachaturyants, the head of the Russian Football Union’s refereeing commission, has been named interim league president.

The league’s 16 clubs also voted to keep a standard home-and-away, 30-game format for next season. This year, the Russian union commissioned a study which proposed reorganizing the league so that the biggest clubs play each other more often and a split into “gold” and “silver” groups. One aim was to halt Russia’s slide in the UEFA rankings of the strongest leagues, which limits how many Russian clubs can play in European competitions.

That proposal wasn’t mentioned in the league statement on Tuesday. The league said keeping the format was down to expected reforms of European and world competitions. UEFA is planning to change the Champions League format and FIFA is pushing to hold the men’s World Cup every two years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up