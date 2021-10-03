Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Russell scores twice in…

Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 4-2 win over Dynamo

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 4-2 on Sunday.

Russell converted a penalty kick in the 16th with a shot to the left corner to tie Preki’s 1996 franchise record for goals in consecutive games at five. Russell capped the scoring in the 90th.

Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda also scored for Kansas City (15-6-7).

Fafà Picault and Darwin Quintero scored for Houston’s (5-12-12).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up