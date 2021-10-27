Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » RSL beats Dallas 2-1…

RSL beats Dallas 2-1 behind late goals from Kreilach, Rusnák

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnák each scored in the final 10 minutes and Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored his 15th goal of the season for Salt Lake (13-12-6) to tie it in the 80th. Rusnák put a low shot inside the far post off a feed from Justin Meram for the go-ahead goal.

Matt Hedges scored in the 20th minute for his first MLS goal since the regular-season finale in 2019. Ricardo Pepi, of the U.S. national team, entered in the 82nd and came close to scoring a tying goal for Dallas.

Dallas (6-15-11) has a 10-game winless streak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

Could AI can help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up