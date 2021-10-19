NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO (1) — Edwin Encarnación, dh.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.
TEXAS (2) — Juan Nicasio, rhp; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.
ATLANTA (2) — Tyler Flowers, c; Nick Markakis, of.
CHICAGO (2) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Josh Phegley, c.
CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.
COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.
MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.
MILWAUKEE (2) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b.
NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c.
WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.
