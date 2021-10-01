Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Ream to miss 3 World Cup qualifiers; replaced by Zimmerman

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 6:39 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream withdrew Friday from the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman.

Ream started the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador last month and was an unused bench player for the 1-1 draw against Canada and the 4-1 win at Honduras.

Zimmerman was on the bench for all three matches and did not get in. He was not on the initial 27-man roster for October that was announced Wednesday.

Zimmerman, 28, has made 17 international appearances.

The 33-year-old Ream had made 46 international appearances.

The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Thursday at Austin, Texas, plays three days later at Panama and meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

