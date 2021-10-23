Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Przybylko's PK goal helps…

Przybylko’s PK goal helps Union beat Nashville 1-0

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick, Andre Blake had his career-high 11th shutout of the season and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nashville’s Taylor Washington was called for a handball in the box and Przybylko converted from the spot in the 18th minute.

Philadelphia (13-8-10) has won four straight home matches including shutouts in the last three.

Nashville (11-4-16) lost for the first time since a 2-1 defeat by Toronto FC on Sept. 18. The club is tied with the New England Revolution — the points leader in all of MLS — for fewest losses this season.

Blake finished with one save.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up