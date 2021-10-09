Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Przybylko, Aaronson score, Union beats FC Cincinnati 2-1

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 10:20 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).

Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.

Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

