Provorov lifts Flyers past Bruins in OT

Ivan Provorov scored on a one-timer off a pass from Travis Konecny 50 seconds into overtime to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

Jack Studnicka scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 34 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO (AP) — Jake Voracek had a goal and two assists to lead Columbus Blue past Buffalo.

Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added a goal and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov split time in net for Columbus. Korpisalo started and stopped 17 of 18 shots in the first two periods. Columbus’ No.1 goaltender was replaced in the third by Tarasov, who allowed two goals on 10 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and J.J. Peterka also scored for the Sabres. Akko-Pekka Luukkonen had 25 saves.

DEVILS 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) —Mackenzie Blackwood had 15 saves through two periods and New Jersey beat Washington.

Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey. Scott Wedgewood replaced Blackwood in the third and stopped all five shots he faced.

Connor McMichael scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek finished with 22 saves.

