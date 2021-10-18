Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 4:53 PM

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Promoted Venezia earned its first Serie A home win in nearly two decades after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Monday.

Mattia Aramu scored into an empty net late in the first half after a perfect set up from Gianluca Busio and Thomas Henry left the goalkeeper out of position.

Fiorentina, which had won three of four away matches, was reduced to 10 men when Riccardo Sottil picked up his second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Former Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero started for Venezia after signing on a free transfer a week ago, marking his first Italian league appearance in seven years.

Romero was tested early on, producing a save on a dangerous shot from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Dušan Vlahović had few chances amid transfer speculation after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso announced the center forward will not renew his contract.

Venezia, which is playing in the top division for the first time since 2002, moved up to 15th, while Fiorentina remained ninth.

