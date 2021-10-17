PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

Sunday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final…

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,755,000 68-67-62-66_263

Collin Morikawa (300), $1,053,000 67-70-65-62_264

Keith Mitchell (163), $565,500 62-64-73-67_266

Rickie Fowler (163), $565,500 66-66-63-71_266

Talor Gooch (96), $342,469 67-68-70-62_267

Sam Burns (96), $342,469 67-68-66-66_267

Aaron Wise (96), $342,469 66-67-68-66_267

Adam Scott (96), $342,469 68-63-67-69_267

Sungjae Im (70), $243,750 68-69-67-64_268

Gary Woodland (70), $243,750 68-69-66-65_268

Harry Higgs (70), $243,750 64-67-70-67_268

Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 66-67-67-68_268

Robert Streb (70), $243,750 61-72-65-70_268

Webb Simpson (54), $169,065 69-69-66-65_269

Jhonattan Vegas (54), $169,065 66-69-68-66_269

Chris Kirk (54), $169,065 68-67-68-66_269

Abraham Ancer (54), $169,065 70-65-63-71_269

Emiliano Grillo (43), $116,331 72-68-69-61_270

Xander Schauffele (43), $116,331 69-69-69-63_270

Justin Thomas (43), $116,331 69-67-70-64_270

Jordan Spieth (43), $116,331 66-65-72-67_270

Viktor Hovland (43), $116,331 65-68-70-67_270

Ian Poulter (43), $116,331 66-67-67-70_270

Tyrrell Hatton (43), $116,331 67-65-67-71_270

Sergio Garcia (31), $70,506 65-70-69-67_271

K.H. Lee (31), $70,506 67-72-66-66_271

Paul Casey (31), $70,506 68-65-70-68_271

Mackenzie Hughes (31), $70,506 71-62-70-68_271

Carlos Ortiz (31), $70,506 71-65-67-68_271

Russell Henley (31), $70,506 68-69-65-69_271

Erik van Rooyen (31), $70,506 67-66-68-70_271

Tom Hoge (22), $51,610 71-68-68-65_272

Keegan Bradley (22), $51,610 70-66-69-67_272

Seonghyeon Kim (0), $51,610 68-63-72-69_272

Hudson Swafford (22), $51,610 65-69-69-69_272

Sung Kang (22), $51,610 71-64-67-70_272

Harold Varner III (22), $51,610 67-70-66-69_272

Marc Leishman (15), $37,635 70-69-70-64_273

Scottie Scheffler (15), $37,635 66-71-71-65_273

Louis Oosthuizen (15), $37,635 70-71-65-67_273

Matt Jones (15), $37,635 70-69-66-68_273

Brooks Koepka (15), $37,635 67-70-68-68_273

Tommy Fleetwood (15), $37,635 68-72-64-69_273

Maverick McNealy (15), $37,635 69-65-69-70_273

Tony Finau (10), $27,008 68-71-70-65_274

Dustin Johnson (10), $27,008 74-66-67-67_274

Lucas Glover (10), $27,008 69-70-65-70_274

Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,008 67-69-67-71_274

Joohyung Kim (0), $21,723 68-73-68-66_275

Sebastián Muñoz (8), $21,723 69-67-71-68_275

Kevin Streelman (8), $21,723 75-70-63-67_275

Kevin Na (8), $21,723 68-66-72-69_275

Stewart Cink (8), $21,723 69-68-67-71_275

Shane Lowry (6), $20,085 73-70-69-64_276

Jason Kokrak (6), $20,085 77-66-65-68_276

Kevin Kisner (6), $20,085 70-68-68-70_276

Justin Rose (6), $19,598 75-65-69-68_277

Minkyu Kim (0), $19,598 69-66-70-72_277

Hideki Matsuyama (5), $19,013 66-70-74-68_278

Cameron Tringale (5), $19,013 71-70-69-68_278

Alex Noren (5), $19,013 72-69-67-70_278

Byeong Hun An (0), $19,013 70-70-68-70_278

Rasmus Hojgaard (0), $18,525 69-71-69-70_279

Jason Day (4), $18,038 73-70-72-65_280

Cam Davis (4), $18,038 68-69-74-69_280

Patton Kizzire (4), $18,038 71-71-70-68_280

Sanghun Shin (0), $18,038 71-70-69-70_280

Branden Grace (3), $17,258 72-72-71-66_281

Patrick Reed (3), $17,258 71-66-73-71_281

Jaekyeong Lee (0), $17,258 69-71-71-70_281

Charley Hoffman (3), $17,258 72-70-68-71_281

Yoseop Seo (0), $16,575 74-70-70-68_282

Brian Harman (3), $16,575 67-69-73-73_282

Max Homa (3), $16,575 67-70-70-75_282

Hanbyeol Kim (0), $16,185 74-69-71-70_284

Si Woo Kim (2), $15,990 71-69-71-77_288

Charl Schwartzel (2), $15,795 72-72-76-75_295

