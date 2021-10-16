PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

|Saturday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|Third Round
Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195
Rory McIlroy 68-67-62_197
Abraham Ancer 70-65-63_198
Robert Streb 61-72-65_198
Adam Scott 68-63-67_198
Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67_199
Keith Mitchell 62-64-73_199
Cameron Smith 66-67-67_200
Ian Poulter 66-67-67_200
Sam Burns 67-68-66_201
Aaron Wise 66-67-68_201
Erik van Rooyen 67-66-68_201
Harry Higgs 64-67-70_201
Collin Morikawa 67-70-65_202
Russell Henley 68-69-65_202
Sung Kang 71-64-67_202
Harold Varner III 67-70-66_203
Gary Woodland 68-69-66_203
Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67_203
Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67_203
Chris Kirk 68-67-68_203
Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68_203
Maverick McNealy 69-65-69_203
Hudson Swafford 65-69-69_203
Paul Casey 68-65-70_203
Viktor Hovland 65-68-70_203
Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70_203
Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72_203
Jordan Spieth 66-65-72_203
Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64_204
Lucas Glover 69-70-65_204
Webb Simpson 69-69-66_204
Sungjae Im 68-69-67_204
Stewart Cink 69-68-67_204
Sergio Garcia 65-70-69_204
K.H. Lee 67-72-66_205
Matt Jones 70-69-66_205
Brooks Koepka 67-70-68_205
Keegan Bradley 70-66-69_205
Minkyu Kim 69-66-70_205
Talor Gooch 67-68-70_205
Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65_206
Kevin Kisner 70-68-68_206
Justin Thomas 69-67-70_206
Kevin Na 68-66-72_206
Dustin Johnson 74-66-67_207
Tom Hoge 71-68-68_207
Xander Schauffele 69-69-69_207
Max Homa 67-70-70_207
Sebastián Muñoz 69-67-71_207
Kevin Streelman 75-70-63_208
Jason Kokrak 77-66-65_208
Alex Noren 72-69-67_208
Byeong Hun An 70-70-68_208
Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71_208
Joohyung Kim 68-73-68_209
Harris English 73-68-68_209
Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69_209
Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69_209
Justin Rose 75-65-69_209
Marc Leishman 70-69-70_209
Tony Finau 68-71-70_209
Brian Harman 67-69-73_209
Charley Hoffman 72-70-68_210
Sanghun Shin 71-70-69_210
Cameron Tringale 71-70-69_210
Patrick Reed 71-66-73_210
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74_210
Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71_211
Si Woo Kim 71-69-71_211
Cam Davis 68-69-74_211
Patton Kizzire 71-71-70_212
Shane Lowry 73-70-69_212
Yoseop Seo 74-70-70_214
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71_214
Branden Grace 72-72-71_215
Jason Day 73-70-72_215
Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76_220
