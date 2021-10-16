PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

Saturday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Third Round Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195 Rory…

Saturday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Third Round

Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195

Rory McIlroy 68-67-62_197

Abraham Ancer 70-65-63_198

Robert Streb 61-72-65_198

Adam Scott 68-63-67_198

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67_199

Keith Mitchell 62-64-73_199

Cameron Smith 66-67-67_200

Ian Poulter 66-67-67_200

Sam Burns 67-68-66_201

Aaron Wise 66-67-68_201

Erik van Rooyen 67-66-68_201

Harry Higgs 64-67-70_201

Collin Morikawa 67-70-65_202

Russell Henley 68-69-65_202

Sung Kang 71-64-67_202

Harold Varner III 67-70-66_203

Gary Woodland 68-69-66_203

Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67_203

Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67_203

Chris Kirk 68-67-68_203

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68_203

Maverick McNealy 69-65-69_203

Hudson Swafford 65-69-69_203

Paul Casey 68-65-70_203

Viktor Hovland 65-68-70_203

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70_203

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72_203

Jordan Spieth 66-65-72_203

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64_204

Lucas Glover 69-70-65_204

Webb Simpson 69-69-66_204

Sungjae Im 68-69-67_204

Stewart Cink 69-68-67_204

Sergio Garcia 65-70-69_204

K.H. Lee 67-72-66_205

Matt Jones 70-69-66_205

Brooks Koepka 67-70-68_205

Keegan Bradley 70-66-69_205

Minkyu Kim 69-66-70_205

Talor Gooch 67-68-70_205

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65_206

Kevin Kisner 70-68-68_206

Justin Thomas 69-67-70_206

Kevin Na 68-66-72_206

Dustin Johnson 74-66-67_207

Tom Hoge 71-68-68_207

Xander Schauffele 69-69-69_207

Max Homa 67-70-70_207

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67-71_207

Kevin Streelman 75-70-63_208

Jason Kokrak 77-66-65_208

Alex Noren 72-69-67_208

Byeong Hun An 70-70-68_208

Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71_208

Joohyung Kim 68-73-68_209

Harris English 73-68-68_209

Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69_209

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69_209

Justin Rose 75-65-69_209

Marc Leishman 70-69-70_209

Tony Finau 68-71-70_209

Brian Harman 67-69-73_209

Charley Hoffman 72-70-68_210

Sanghun Shin 71-70-69_210

Cameron Tringale 71-70-69_210

Patrick Reed 71-66-73_210

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74_210

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71_211

Si Woo Kim 71-69-71_211

Cam Davis 68-69-74_211

Patton Kizzire 71-71-70_212

Shane Lowry 73-70-69_212

Yoseop Seo 74-70-70_214

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71_214

Branden Grace 72-72-71_215

Jason Day 73-70-72_215

Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76_220

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.