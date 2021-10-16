PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

Saturday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Third Round Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195 -21 Rory…

Saturday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Third Round

Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195 -21

Rory McIlroy 68-67-62_197 -19

Abraham Ancer 70-65-63_198 -18

Robert Streb 61-72-65_198 -18

Adam Scott 68-63-67_198 -18

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67_199 -17

Keith Mitchell 62-64-73_199 -17

Cameron Smith 66-67-67_200 -16

Ian Poulter 66-67-67_200 -16

Sam Burns 67-68-66_201 -15

Aaron Wise 66-67-68_201 -15

Erik van Rooyen 67-66-68_201 -15

Harry Higgs 64-67-70_201 -15

Collin Morikawa 67-70-65_202 -14

Russell Henley 68-69-65_202 -14

Sung Kang 71-64-67_202 -14

Harold Varner III 67-70-66_203 -13

Gary Woodland 68-69-66_203 -13

Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67_203 -13

Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67_203 -13

Chris Kirk 68-67-68_203 -13

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68_203 -13

Maverick McNealy 69-65-69_203 -13

Hudson Swafford 65-69-69_203 -13

Paul Casey 68-65-70_203 -13

Viktor Hovland 65-68-70_203 -13

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70_203 -13

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72_203 -13

Jordan Spieth 66-65-72_203 -13

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64_204 -12

Lucas Glover 69-70-65_204 -12

Webb Simpson 69-69-66_204 -12

Sungjae Im 68-69-67_204 -12

Stewart Cink 69-68-67_204 -12

Sergio Garcia 65-70-69_204 -12

K.H. Lee 67-72-66_205 -11

Matt Jones 70-69-66_205 -11

Brooks Koepka 67-70-68_205 -11

Keegan Bradley 70-66-69_205 -11

Minkyu Kim 69-66-70_205 -11

Talor Gooch 67-68-70_205 -11

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65_206 -10

Kevin Kisner 70-68-68_206 -10

Justin Thomas 69-67-70_206 -10

Kevin Na 68-66-72_206 -10

Dustin Johnson 74-66-67_207 -9

Tom Hoge 71-68-68_207 -9

Xander Schauffele 69-69-69_207 -9

Max Homa 67-70-70_207 -9

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67-71_207 -9

Kevin Streelman 75-70-63_208 -8

Jason Kokrak 77-66-65_208 -8

Alex Noren 72-69-67_208 -8

Byeong Hun An 70-70-68_208 -8

Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71_208 -8

Joohyung Kim 68-73-68_209 -7

Harris English 73-68-68_209 -7

Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69_209 -7

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69_209 -7

Justin Rose 75-65-69_209 -7

Marc Leishman 70-69-70_209 -7

Tony Finau 68-71-70_209 -7

Brian Harman 67-69-73_209 -7

Charley Hoffman 72-70-68_210 -6

Sanghun Shin 71-70-69_210 -6

Cameron Tringale 71-70-69_210 -6

Patrick Reed 71-66-73_210 -6

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74_210 -6

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71_211 -5

Si Woo Kim 71-69-71_211 -5

Cam Davis 68-69-74_211 -5

Patton Kizzire 71-71-70_212 -4

Shane Lowry 73-70-69_212 -4

Yoseop Seo 74-70-70_214 -2

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71_214 -2

Branden Grace 72-72-71_215 -1

Jason Day 73-70-72_215 -1

Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76_220 +4

