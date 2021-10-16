PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|Third Round
Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195 -21
Rory McIlroy 68-67-62_197 -19
Abraham Ancer 70-65-63_198 -18
Robert Streb 61-72-65_198 -18
Adam Scott 68-63-67_198 -18
Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67_199 -17
Keith Mitchell 62-64-73_199 -17
Cameron Smith 66-67-67_200 -16
Ian Poulter 66-67-67_200 -16
Sam Burns 67-68-66_201 -15
Aaron Wise 66-67-68_201 -15
Erik van Rooyen 67-66-68_201 -15
Harry Higgs 64-67-70_201 -15
Collin Morikawa 67-70-65_202 -14
Russell Henley 68-69-65_202 -14
Sung Kang 71-64-67_202 -14
Harold Varner III 67-70-66_203 -13
Gary Woodland 68-69-66_203 -13
Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67_203 -13
Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67_203 -13
Chris Kirk 68-67-68_203 -13
Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68_203 -13
Maverick McNealy 69-65-69_203 -13
Hudson Swafford 65-69-69_203 -13
Paul Casey 68-65-70_203 -13
Viktor Hovland 65-68-70_203 -13
Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70_203 -13
Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72_203 -13
Jordan Spieth 66-65-72_203 -13
Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64_204 -12
Lucas Glover 69-70-65_204 -12
Webb Simpson 69-69-66_204 -12
Sungjae Im 68-69-67_204 -12
Stewart Cink 69-68-67_204 -12
Sergio Garcia 65-70-69_204 -12
K.H. Lee 67-72-66_205 -11
Matt Jones 70-69-66_205 -11
Brooks Koepka 67-70-68_205 -11
Keegan Bradley 70-66-69_205 -11
Minkyu Kim 69-66-70_205 -11
Talor Gooch 67-68-70_205 -11
Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65_206 -10
Kevin Kisner 70-68-68_206 -10
Justin Thomas 69-67-70_206 -10
Kevin Na 68-66-72_206 -10
Dustin Johnson 74-66-67_207 -9
Tom Hoge 71-68-68_207 -9
Xander Schauffele 69-69-69_207 -9
Max Homa 67-70-70_207 -9
Sebastián Muñoz 69-67-71_207 -9
Kevin Streelman 75-70-63_208 -8
Jason Kokrak 77-66-65_208 -8
Alex Noren 72-69-67_208 -8
Byeong Hun An 70-70-68_208 -8
Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71_208 -8
Joohyung Kim 68-73-68_209 -7
Harris English 73-68-68_209 -7
Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69_209 -7
Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69_209 -7
Justin Rose 75-65-69_209 -7
Marc Leishman 70-69-70_209 -7
Tony Finau 68-71-70_209 -7
Brian Harman 67-69-73_209 -7
Charley Hoffman 72-70-68_210 -6
Sanghun Shin 71-70-69_210 -6
Cameron Tringale 71-70-69_210 -6
Patrick Reed 71-66-73_210 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74_210 -6
Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71_211 -5
Si Woo Kim 71-69-71_211 -5
Cam Davis 68-69-74_211 -5
Patton Kizzire 71-71-70_212 -4
Shane Lowry 73-70-69_212 -4
Yoseop Seo 74-70-70_214 -2
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71_214 -2
Branden Grace 72-72-71_215 -1
Jason Day 73-70-72_215 -1
Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76_220 +4
