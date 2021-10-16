Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 8:27 PM

Saturday
At The Summit Club
Las Vegas
Purse: $9.75 Million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
Third Round

Rickie Fowler 66-66-63_195  -21

Rory McIlroy 68-67-62_197  -19

Abraham Ancer 70-65-63_198  -18

Robert Streb 61-72-65_198  -18

Adam Scott 68-63-67_198  -18

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65-67_199  -17

Keith Mitchell 62-64-73_199  -17

Cameron Smith 66-67-67_200  -16

Ian Poulter 66-67-67_200  -16

Sam Burns 67-68-66_201  -15

Aaron Wise 66-67-68_201  -15

Erik van Rooyen 67-66-68_201  -15

Harry Higgs 64-67-70_201  -15

Collin Morikawa 67-70-65_202  -14

Russell Henley 68-69-65_202  -14

Sung Kang 71-64-67_202  -14

Harold Varner III 67-70-66_203  -13

Gary Woodland 68-69-66_203  -13

Carlos Ortiz 71-65-67_203  -13

Joaquin Niemann 67-69-67_203  -13

Chris Kirk 68-67-68_203  -13

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69-68_203  -13

Maverick McNealy 69-65-69_203  -13

Hudson Swafford 65-69-69_203  -13

Paul Casey 68-65-70_203  -13

Viktor Hovland 65-68-70_203  -13

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62-70_203  -13

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63-72_203  -13

Jordan Spieth 66-65-72_203  -13

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72-64_204  -12

Lucas Glover 69-70-65_204  -12

Webb Simpson 69-69-66_204  -12

Sungjae Im 68-69-67_204  -12

Stewart Cink 69-68-67_204  -12

Sergio Garcia 65-70-69_204  -12

K.H. Lee 67-72-66_205  -11

Matt Jones 70-69-66_205  -11

Brooks Koepka 67-70-68_205  -11

Keegan Bradley 70-66-69_205  -11

Minkyu Kim 69-66-70_205  -11

Talor Gooch 67-68-70_205  -11

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71-65_206  -10

Kevin Kisner 70-68-68_206  -10

Justin Thomas 69-67-70_206  -10

Kevin Na 68-66-72_206  -10

Dustin Johnson 74-66-67_207   -9

Tom Hoge 71-68-68_207   -9

Xander Schauffele 69-69-69_207   -9

Max Homa 67-70-70_207   -9

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67-71_207   -9

Kevin Streelman 75-70-63_208   -8

Jason Kokrak 77-66-65_208   -8

Alex Noren 72-69-67_208   -8

Byeong Hun An 70-70-68_208   -8

Scottie Scheffler 66-71-71_208   -8

Joohyung Kim 68-73-68_209   -7

Harris English 73-68-68_209   -7

Emiliano Grillo 72-68-69_209   -7

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71-69_209   -7

Justin Rose 75-65-69_209   -7

Marc Leishman 70-69-70_209   -7

Tony Finau 68-71-70_209   -7

Brian Harman 67-69-73_209   -7

Charley Hoffman 72-70-68_210   -6

Sanghun Shin 71-70-69_210   -6

Cameron Tringale 71-70-69_210   -6

Patrick Reed 71-66-73_210   -6

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70-74_210   -6

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71-71_211   -5

Si Woo Kim 71-69-71_211   -5

Cam Davis 68-69-74_211   -5

Patton Kizzire 71-71-70_212   -4

Shane Lowry 73-70-69_212   -4

Yoseop Seo 74-70-70_214   -2

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-71_214   -2

Branden Grace 72-72-71_215   -1

Jason Day 73-70-72_215   -1

Charl Schwartzel 72-72-76_220   +4

