PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

|Friday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|Second Round
Keith Mitchell 62-64_126 -18
Seonghyeon Kim 68-63_131 -13
Jordan Spieth 66-65_131 -13
Harry Higgs 64-67_131 -13
Adam Scott 68-63_131 -13
Rickie Fowler 66-66_132 -12
Tyrrell Hatton 67-65_132 -12
Ian Poulter 66-67_133 -11
Erik van Rooyen 67-66_133 -11
Viktor Hovland 65-68_133 -11
Aaron Wise 66-67_133 -11
Mackenzie Hughes 71-62_133 -11
Cameron Smith 66-67_133 -11
Paul Casey 68-65_133 -11
Robert Streb 61-72_133 -11
Kevin Na 68-66_134 -10
Maverick McNealy 69-65_134 -10
Hudson Swafford 65-69_134 -10
Sergio Garcia 65-70_135 -9
Sam Burns 67-68_135 -9
Talor Gooch 67-68_135 -9
Chris Kirk 68-67_135 -9
Minkyu Kim 69-66_135 -9
Jhonattan Vegas 66-69_135 -9
Abraham Ancer 70-65_135 -9
Sung Kang 71-64_135 -9
Rory McIlroy 68-67_135 -9
Keegan Bradley 70-66_136 -8
Brian Harman 67-69_136 -8
Joaquin Niemann 67-69_136 -8
Carlos Ortiz 71-65_136 -8
Sebastián Muñoz 69-67_136 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70_136 -8
Justin Thomas 69-67_136 -8
Cam Davis 68-69_137 -7
Gary Woodland 68-69_137 -7
Patrick Reed 71-66_137 -7
Brooks Koepka 67-70_137 -7
Russell Henley 68-69_137 -7
Harold Varner III 67-70_137 -7
Stewart Cink 69-68_137 -7
Max Homa 67-70_137 -7
Sungjae Im 68-69_137 -7
Collin Morikawa 67-70_137 -7
Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137 -7
Kevin Kisner 70-68_138 -6
Xander Schauffele 69-69_138 -6
Webb Simpson 69-69_138 -6
Tom Hoge 71-68_139 -5
Lucas Glover 69-70_139 -5
Matt Jones 70-69_139 -5
Marc Leishman 70-69_139 -5
Tony Finau 68-71_139 -5
K.H. Lee 67-72_139 -5
Byeong Hun An 70-70_140 -4
Si Woo Kim 71-69_140 -4
Dustin Johnson 74-66_140 -4
Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71_140 -4
Jaekyeong Lee 69-71_140 -4
Justin Rose 75-65_140 -4
Tommy Fleetwood 68-72_140 -4
Emiliano Grillo 72-68_140 -4
Cameron Tringale 71-70_141 -3
Sanghun Shin 71-70_141 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141 -3
Alex Noren 72-69_141 -3
Joohyung Kim 68-73_141 -3
Harris English 73-68_141 -3
Charley Hoffman 72-70_142 -2
Patton Kizzire 71-71_142 -2
Jason Day 73-70_143 -1
Shane Lowry 73-70_143 -1
Jason Kokrak 77-66_143 -1
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143 -1
Branden Grace 72-72_144 E
Yoseop Seo 74-70_144 E
Charl Schwartzel 72-72_144 E
Kevin Streelman 75-70_145 +1
