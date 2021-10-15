PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

Friday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Second Round Keith Mitchell 62-64_126 -18 Seonghyeon…

Friday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Second Round

Keith Mitchell 62-64_126 -18

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63_131 -13

Jordan Spieth 66-65_131 -13

Harry Higgs 64-67_131 -13

Adam Scott 68-63_131 -13

Rickie Fowler 66-66_132 -12

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65_132 -12

Ian Poulter 66-67_133 -11

Erik van Rooyen 67-66_133 -11

Viktor Hovland 65-68_133 -11

Aaron Wise 66-67_133 -11

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62_133 -11

Cameron Smith 66-67_133 -11

Paul Casey 68-65_133 -11

Robert Streb 61-72_133 -11

Kevin Na 68-66_134 -10

Maverick McNealy 69-65_134 -10

Hudson Swafford 65-69_134 -10

Sergio Garcia 65-70_135 -9

Sam Burns 67-68_135 -9

Talor Gooch 67-68_135 -9

Chris Kirk 68-67_135 -9

Minkyu Kim 69-66_135 -9

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69_135 -9

Abraham Ancer 70-65_135 -9

Sung Kang 71-64_135 -9

Rory McIlroy 68-67_135 -9

Keegan Bradley 70-66_136 -8

Brian Harman 67-69_136 -8

Joaquin Niemann 67-69_136 -8

Carlos Ortiz 71-65_136 -8

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67_136 -8

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70_136 -8

Justin Thomas 69-67_136 -8

Cam Davis 68-69_137 -7

Gary Woodland 68-69_137 -7

Patrick Reed 71-66_137 -7

Brooks Koepka 67-70_137 -7

Russell Henley 68-69_137 -7

Harold Varner III 67-70_137 -7

Stewart Cink 69-68_137 -7

Max Homa 67-70_137 -7

Sungjae Im 68-69_137 -7

Collin Morikawa 67-70_137 -7

Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137 -7

Kevin Kisner 70-68_138 -6

Xander Schauffele 69-69_138 -6

Webb Simpson 69-69_138 -6

Tom Hoge 71-68_139 -5

Lucas Glover 69-70_139 -5

Matt Jones 70-69_139 -5

Marc Leishman 70-69_139 -5

Tony Finau 68-71_139 -5

K.H. Lee 67-72_139 -5

Byeong Hun An 70-70_140 -4

Si Woo Kim 71-69_140 -4

Dustin Johnson 74-66_140 -4

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71_140 -4

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71_140 -4

Justin Rose 75-65_140 -4

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72_140 -4

Emiliano Grillo 72-68_140 -4

Cameron Tringale 71-70_141 -3

Sanghun Shin 71-70_141 -3

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141 -3

Alex Noren 72-69_141 -3

Joohyung Kim 68-73_141 -3

Harris English 73-68_141 -3

Charley Hoffman 72-70_142 -2

Patton Kizzire 71-71_142 -2

Jason Day 73-70_143 -1

Shane Lowry 73-70_143 -1

Jason Kokrak 77-66_143 -1

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143 -1

Branden Grace 72-72_144 E

Yoseop Seo 74-70_144 E

Charl Schwartzel 72-72_144 E

Kevin Streelman 75-70_145 +1

