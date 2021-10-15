Coronavirus News: States can reserve shots for kids next week | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | National Zoo lions, tigers are recovering | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:56 PM

Friday
At The Summit Club
Las Vegas
Purse: $9.75 Million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
Second Round

Keith Mitchell 62-64_126 -18

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63_131 -13

Jordan Spieth 66-65_131 -13

Harry Higgs 64-67_131 -13

Adam Scott 68-63_131 -13

Rickie Fowler 66-66_132 -12

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65_132 -12

Ian Poulter 66-67_133 -11

Erik van Rooyen 67-66_133 -11

Viktor Hovland 65-68_133 -11

Aaron Wise 66-67_133 -11

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62_133 -11

Cameron Smith 66-67_133 -11

Paul Casey 68-65_133 -11

Robert Streb 61-72_133 -11

Kevin Na 68-66_134 -10

Maverick McNealy 69-65_134 -10

Hudson Swafford 65-69_134 -10

Sergio Garcia 65-70_135  -9

Sam Burns 67-68_135  -9

Talor Gooch 67-68_135  -9

Chris Kirk 68-67_135  -9

Minkyu Kim 69-66_135  -9

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69_135  -9

Abraham Ancer 70-65_135  -9

Sung Kang 71-64_135  -9

Rory McIlroy 68-67_135  -9

Keegan Bradley 70-66_136  -8

Brian Harman 67-69_136  -8

Joaquin Niemann 67-69_136  -8

Carlos Ortiz 71-65_136  -8

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67_136  -8

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70_136  -8

Justin Thomas 69-67_136  -8

Cam Davis 68-69_137  -7

Gary Woodland 68-69_137  -7

Patrick Reed 71-66_137  -7

Brooks Koepka 67-70_137  -7

Russell Henley 68-69_137  -7

Harold Varner III 67-70_137  -7

Stewart Cink 69-68_137  -7

Max Homa 67-70_137  -7

Sungjae Im 68-69_137  -7

Collin Morikawa 67-70_137  -7

Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137  -7

Kevin Kisner 70-68_138  -6

Xander Schauffele 69-69_138  -6

Webb Simpson 69-69_138  -6

Tom Hoge 71-68_139  -5

Lucas Glover 69-70_139  -5

Matt Jones 70-69_139  -5

Marc Leishman 70-69_139  -5

Tony Finau 68-71_139  -5

K.H. Lee 67-72_139  -5

Byeong Hun An 70-70_140  -4

Si Woo Kim 71-69_140  -4

Dustin Johnson 74-66_140  -4

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71_140  -4

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71_140  -4

Justin Rose 75-65_140  -4

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72_140  -4

Emiliano Grillo 72-68_140  -4

Cameron Tringale 71-70_141  -3

Sanghun Shin 71-70_141  -3

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141  -3

Alex Noren 72-69_141  -3

Joohyung Kim 68-73_141  -3

Harris English 73-68_141  -3

Charley Hoffman 72-70_142  -2

Patton Kizzire 71-71_142  -2

Jason Day 73-70_143  -1

Shane Lowry 73-70_143  -1

Jason Kokrak 77-66_143  -1

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143  -1

Branden Grace 72-72_144   E

Yoseop Seo 74-70_144   E

Charl Schwartzel 72-72_144   E

Kevin Streelman 75-70_145  +1

