PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Sunday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 FedExCup points in parentheses Final Round

Sungjae Im (500), $1,260,000 63-65-70-62_260

Matthew Wolff (300), $763,000 64-67-65-68_264

Marc Leishman (145), $371,000 67-67-68-63_265

Rory Sabbatini (145), $371,000 65-66-70-64_265

Adam Schenk (145), $371,000 64-65-66-70_265

Lanto Griffin (95), $245,000 72-64-64-66_266

Adam Hadwin (95), $245,000 67-64-68-67_266

Hayden Buckley (80), $204,750 66-71-67-63_267

Aaron Wise (80), $204,750 68-62-71-66_267

Harry Hall (0), $204,750 66-65-68-68_267

Talor Gooch (65), $162,750 64-67-71-66_268

Martin Laird (65), $162,750 67-68-67-66_268

Andrew Putnam (65), $162,750 67-64-66-71_268

K.H. Lee (51), $113,750 68-64-71-66_269

Tom Hoge (51), $113,750 66-70-67-66_269

Matt Wallace (51), $113,750 67-68-68-66_269

Louis Oosthuizen (51), $113,750 65-67-69-68_269

Matthew NeSmith (51), $113,750 69-67-65-68_269

Chad Ramey (51), $113,750 63-65-69-72_269

Sam Burns (51), $113,750 66-63-68-72_269

Seamus Power (41), $79,217 66-68-69-67_270

Russell Henley (41), $79,217 67-70-66-67_270

Danny Willett (41), $79,217 69-67-66-68_270

Joel Dahmen (36), $61,950 67-70-70-64_271

Jimmy Walker (36), $61,950 68-66-70-67_271

Taylor Moore (36), $61,950 66-70-68-67_271

Cam Davis (27), $46,944 67-68-71-66_272

Chesson Hadley (27), $46,944 64-70-71-67_272

Kevin Yu (0), $46,944 67-67-70-68_272

Harry Higgs (27), $46,944 66-68-69-69_272

Sung Kang (27), $46,944 61-73-69-69_272

Matt Jones (27), $46,944 64-67-71-70_272

Robert Streb (27), $46,944 67-66-69-70_272

Lee Hodges (27), $46,944 66-68-68-70_272

Nate Lashley (19), $34,860 67-69-71-66_273

J.J. Spaun (19), $34,860 70-65-69-69_273

Adam Scott (19), $34,860 70-67-67-69_273

Matt Kuchar (19), $34,860 66-71-67-69_273

Camilo Villegas (19), $34,860 67-70-65-71_273

Joaquin Niemann (15), $28,350 72-64-71-67_274

Doug Ghim (15), $28,350 69-68-69-68_274

Corey Conners (15), $28,350 66-70-70-68_274

Mito Pereira (15), $28,350 66-71-68-69_274

Viktor Hovland (11), $23,450 67-67-73-68_275

Mark Hubbard (11), $23,450 69-68-67-71_275

Charley Hoffman (11), $23,450 63-69-70-73_275

Taylor Pendrith (8), $17,928 65-70-73-68_276

Emiliano Grillo (8), $17,928 67-70-71-68_276

Nick Taylor (8), $17,928 65-69-73-69_276

Carlos Ortiz (8), $17,928 69-66-72-69_276

Greyson Sigg (8), $17,928 67-70-69-70_276

Kevin Streelman (8), $17,928 71-66-68-71_276

Alex Smalley (8), $17,928 66-71-68-71_276

Richy Werenski (8), $17,928 68-67-69-72_276

Charles Howell III (8), $17,928 67-68-66-75_276

Hudson Swafford (5), $15,820 67-68-75-67_277

Trey Mullinax (5), $15,820 71-66-75-65_277

Nick Watney (5), $15,820 67-69-73-68_277

Michael Thompson (5), $15,820 69-67-70-71_277

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,820 65-71-70-71_277

Cameron Tringale (5), $15,820 66-68-71-72_277

Wyndham Clark (5), $15,820 68-68-69-72_277

Davis Riley (5), $15,820 69-68-67-73_277

Anirban Lahiri (4), $15,190 65-70-72-71_278

Henrik Norlander (4), $14,980 67-69-72-71_279

Jonas Blixt (4), $14,980 69-65-71-74_279

Francesco Molinari (3), $14,560 70-64-75-71_280

Hideki Matsuyama (3), $14,560 65-72-71-72_280

Brooks Koepka (3), $14,560 68-67-72-73_280

Lucas Glover (3), $14,560 69-66-72-73_280

Graeme McDowell (3), $14,210 70-66-74-75_285

Bill Haas (3), $14,070 68-69-79-70_286

