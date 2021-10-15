Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions SAS…

PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72
Purse: $2.1 Million
First Round

Scott Parel 32-33_65

Thongchai Jaidee 30-36_66

Robert Karlsson 32-34_66

Lee Janzen 31-36_67

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-35_67

Tim Petrovic 35-33_68

Scott Dunlap 32-36_68

Stuart Appleby 35-33_68

Jeff Sluman 33-35_68

Harrison Frazar 32-36_68

John Daly 35-33_68

Jay Haas 35-33_68

David Toms 35-33_68

Retief Goosen 32-36_68

Brett Quigley 33-35_68

Alex Cejka 33-35_68

Paul Broadhurst 34-34_68

David Berganio, Jr. 34-35_69

Steven Alker 34-35_69

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69

Kevin Sutherland 35-34_69

Jim Furyk 34-35_69

Tim Herron 32-38_70

Billy Andrade 35-35_70

K.J. Choi 35-35_70

Brandt Jobe 36-34_70

Paul Stankowski 35-35_70

John Senden 34-36_70

Stephen Ames 33-37_70

Bernhard Langer 34-36_70

Wes Short, Jr. 35-35_70

Tom Lehman 32-38_70

Joey Sindelar 36-35_71

Paul Goydos 36-35_71

Matt Gogel 34-37_71

Glen Day 34-37_71

Stephen Dodd 35-36_71

Dicky Pride 36-35_71

Rocco Mediate 36-35_71

Woody Austin 38-33_71

Ken Duke 36-35_71

Davis Love III 33-38_71

Ernie Els 36-35_71

Padraig Harrington 35-36_71

Stephen Leaney 36-36_72

Michael Allen 35-37_72

Fred Funk 37-35_72

David McKenzie 37-35_72

Duffy Waldorf 34-38_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Corey Pavin 36-36_72

Steve Flesch 36-36_72

Rod Pampling 35-37_72

Colin Montgomerie 34-38_72

Shane Bertsch 36-36_72

Kirk Triplett 35-37_72

Jerry Kelly 35-37_72

Kenny Perry 35-37_72

Cameron Beckman 34-38_72

Olin Browne 34-39_73

Tom Gillis 37-36_73

Willie Wood 36-37_73

Carlos Franco 36-37_73

Larry Mize 35-38_73

Esteban Toledo 35-38_73

Marco Dawson 36-37_73

Ken Tanigawa 35-38_73

Chris DiMarco 36-38_74

Neal Lancaster 37-37_74

Tom Byrum 35-39_74

Vijay Singh 36-38_74

Gene Sauers 36-38_74

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-38_74

Billy Mayfair 36-39_75

Steve Pate 38-37_75

Mike Goodes 37-38_75

Darren Clarke 37-38_75

José María Olazábal 35-40_75

Mark Brooks 36-40_76

Frank Lickliter II 37-40_77

Robert Allenby 40-38_78

Kent Jones 39-39_78

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up