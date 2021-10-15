PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores

Friday At Prestonwood Country Club Cary, N.C. Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72 Purse: $2.1 Million First Round Scott Parel 32-33_65 Thongchai…

Friday At Prestonwood Country Club Cary, N.C. Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72 Purse: $2.1 Million First Round

Scott Parel 32-33_65

Thongchai Jaidee 30-36_66

Robert Karlsson 32-34_66

Lee Janzen 31-36_67

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-35_67

Tim Petrovic 35-33_68

Scott Dunlap 32-36_68

Stuart Appleby 35-33_68

Jeff Sluman 33-35_68

Harrison Frazar 32-36_68

John Daly 35-33_68

Jay Haas 35-33_68

David Toms 35-33_68

Retief Goosen 32-36_68

Brett Quigley 33-35_68

Alex Cejka 33-35_68

Paul Broadhurst 34-34_68

David Berganio, Jr. 34-35_69

Steven Alker 34-35_69

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69

Kevin Sutherland 35-34_69

Jim Furyk 34-35_69

Tim Herron 32-38_70

Billy Andrade 35-35_70

K.J. Choi 35-35_70

Brandt Jobe 36-34_70

Paul Stankowski 35-35_70

John Senden 34-36_70

Stephen Ames 33-37_70

Bernhard Langer 34-36_70

Wes Short, Jr. 35-35_70

Tom Lehman 32-38_70

Joey Sindelar 36-35_71

Paul Goydos 36-35_71

Matt Gogel 34-37_71

Glen Day 34-37_71

Stephen Dodd 35-36_71

Dicky Pride 36-35_71

Rocco Mediate 36-35_71

Woody Austin 38-33_71

Ken Duke 36-35_71

Davis Love III 33-38_71

Ernie Els 36-35_71

Padraig Harrington 35-36_71

Stephen Leaney 36-36_72

Michael Allen 35-37_72

Fred Funk 37-35_72

David McKenzie 37-35_72

Duffy Waldorf 34-38_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Corey Pavin 36-36_72

Steve Flesch 36-36_72

Rod Pampling 35-37_72

Colin Montgomerie 34-38_72

Shane Bertsch 36-36_72

Kirk Triplett 35-37_72

Jerry Kelly 35-37_72

Kenny Perry 35-37_72

Cameron Beckman 34-38_72

Olin Browne 34-39_73

Tom Gillis 37-36_73

Willie Wood 36-37_73

Carlos Franco 36-37_73

Larry Mize 35-38_73

Esteban Toledo 35-38_73

Marco Dawson 36-37_73

Ken Tanigawa 35-38_73

Chris DiMarco 36-38_74

Neal Lancaster 37-37_74

Tom Byrum 35-39_74

Vijay Singh 36-38_74

Gene Sauers 36-38_74

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-38_74

Billy Mayfair 36-39_75

Steve Pate 38-37_75

Mike Goodes 37-38_75

Darren Clarke 37-38_75

José María Olazábal 35-40_75

Mark Brooks 36-40_76

Frank Lickliter II 37-40_77

Robert Allenby 40-38_78

Kent Jones 39-39_78

