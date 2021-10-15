PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Prestonwood Country Club
|Cary, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72
|Purse: $2.1 Million
|First Round
Scott Parel 32-33_65
Thongchai Jaidee 30-36_66
Robert Karlsson 32-34_66
Lee Janzen 31-36_67
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-35_67
Tim Petrovic 35-33_68
Scott Dunlap 32-36_68
Stuart Appleby 35-33_68
Jeff Sluman 33-35_68
Harrison Frazar 32-36_68
John Daly 35-33_68
Jay Haas 35-33_68
David Toms 35-33_68
Retief Goosen 32-36_68
Brett Quigley 33-35_68
Alex Cejka 33-35_68
Paul Broadhurst 34-34_68
David Berganio, Jr. 34-35_69
Steven Alker 34-35_69
Jeff Maggert 34-35_69
Kevin Sutherland 35-34_69
Jim Furyk 34-35_69
Tim Herron 32-38_70
Billy Andrade 35-35_70
K.J. Choi 35-35_70
Brandt Jobe 36-34_70
Paul Stankowski 35-35_70
John Senden 34-36_70
Stephen Ames 33-37_70
Bernhard Langer 34-36_70
Wes Short, Jr. 35-35_70
Tom Lehman 32-38_70
Joey Sindelar 36-35_71
Paul Goydos 36-35_71
Matt Gogel 34-37_71
Glen Day 34-37_71
Stephen Dodd 35-36_71
Dicky Pride 36-35_71
Rocco Mediate 36-35_71
Woody Austin 38-33_71
Ken Duke 36-35_71
Davis Love III 33-38_71
Ernie Els 36-35_71
Padraig Harrington 35-36_71
Stephen Leaney 36-36_72
Michael Allen 35-37_72
Fred Funk 37-35_72
David McKenzie 37-35_72
Duffy Waldorf 34-38_72
Bob Estes 36-36_72
Corey Pavin 36-36_72
Steve Flesch 36-36_72
Rod Pampling 35-37_72
Colin Montgomerie 34-38_72
Shane Bertsch 36-36_72
Kirk Triplett 35-37_72
Jerry Kelly 35-37_72
Kenny Perry 35-37_72
Cameron Beckman 34-38_72
Olin Browne 34-39_73
Tom Gillis 37-36_73
Willie Wood 36-37_73
Carlos Franco 36-37_73
Larry Mize 35-38_73
Esteban Toledo 35-38_73
Marco Dawson 36-37_73
Ken Tanigawa 35-38_73
Chris DiMarco 36-38_74
Neal Lancaster 37-37_74
Tom Byrum 35-39_74
Vijay Singh 36-38_74
Gene Sauers 36-38_74
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-38_74
Billy Mayfair 36-39_75
Steve Pate 38-37_75
Mike Goodes 37-38_75
Darren Clarke 37-38_75
José María Olazábal 35-40_75
Mark Brooks 36-40_76
Frank Lickliter II 37-40_77
Robert Allenby 40-38_78
Kent Jones 39-39_78
