PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores The Associated Press

Friday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round Steven Alker 32-31_63 Steve Flesch 33-31_64 Stephen Ames 33-33_66 Bob Estes 33-33_66 Doug Barron 34-32_66 Matt Gogel 35-31_66 Bernhard Langer 34-32_66 Shane Bertsch 36-31_67 Tim Petrovic 33-34_67 Kirk Triplett 33-35_68 Gene Sauers 33-35_68 Tim Herron 36-32_68 Tom Byrum 34-34_68 Ken Duke 35-33_68 Alex Cejka 36-32_68 Jeff Sluman 36-32_68 Kenny Perry 35-34_69 Tom Lehman 35-34_69 Brandt Jobe 36-33_69 David Toms 35-34_69 Stephen Dodd 35-34_69 Darren Clarke 34-35_69 Retief Goosen 33-36_69 José María Olazábal 34-35_69 Jim Furyk 35-34_69 Marco Dawson 33-37_70 Cameron Beckman 36-34_70 Billy Mayfair 36-34_70 Scott Parel 34-36_70 Ernie Els 37-33_70 Rocco Mediate 38-33_71 Joe Durant 37-34_71 Dicky Pride 34-37_71 Billy Andrade 37-34_71 Phil Mickelson 36-35_71 Glen Day 37-34_71 Scott Dunlap 35-36_71 David McKenzie 36-35_71 Brett Quigley 35-36_71 Jay Haas 36-35_71 Woody Austin 36-35_71 Paul Stankowski 35-36_71 Jeff Maggert 35-37_72 Duffy Waldorf 33-39_72 Chris DiMarco 38-34_77 Rod Pampling 37-35_72 Willie Wood 35-37_72 Vijay Singh 41-32_73 Paul Goydos 36-37_73 Stephen Leaney 36-37_73 Wes Short, Jr. 39-34_73 Kent Jones 35-38_73 K.J. Choi 38-35_73 Mike Weir 36-37_73 Davis Love III 36-37_73 Thongchai Jaidee 37-36_73 Lee Janzen 37-37_74 Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74 Robert Karlsson 36-38_74 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-40_74 Colin Montgomerie 38-38_76 Tom Gillis 38-38_76 Tom Pernice Jr. 38-41_79 Ken Tanigawa 42-38_80 Withdrew John Daly Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.