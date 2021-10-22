PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Friday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|First Round
Steven Alker 32-31_63
Steve Flesch 33-31_64
Stephen Ames 33-33_66
Bob Estes 33-33_66
Doug Barron 34-32_66
Matt Gogel 35-31_66
Bernhard Langer 34-32_66
Shane Bertsch 36-31_67
Tim Petrovic 33-34_67
Kirk Triplett 33-35_68
Gene Sauers 33-35_68
Tim Herron 36-32_68
Tom Byrum 34-34_68
Ken Duke 35-33_68
Alex Cejka 36-32_68
Jeff Sluman 36-32_68
Kenny Perry 35-34_69
Tom Lehman 35-34_69
Brandt Jobe 36-33_69
David Toms 35-34_69
Stephen Dodd 35-34_69
Darren Clarke 34-35_69
Retief Goosen 33-36_69
José María Olazábal 34-35_69
Jim Furyk 35-34_69
Marco Dawson 33-37_70
Cameron Beckman 36-34_70
Billy Mayfair 36-34_70
Scott Parel 34-36_70
Ernie Els 37-33_70
Rocco Mediate 38-33_71
Joe Durant 37-34_71
Dicky Pride 34-37_71
Billy Andrade 37-34_71
Phil Mickelson 36-35_71
Glen Day 37-34_71
Scott Dunlap 35-36_71
David McKenzie 36-35_71
Brett Quigley 35-36_71
Jay Haas 36-35_71
Woody Austin 36-35_71
Paul Stankowski 35-36_71
Jeff Maggert 35-37_72
Duffy Waldorf 33-39_72
Chris DiMarco 38-34_77
Rod Pampling 37-35_72
Willie Wood 35-37_72
Vijay Singh 41-32_73
Paul Goydos 36-37_73
Stephen Leaney 36-37_73
Wes Short, Jr. 39-34_73
Kent Jones 35-38_73
K.J. Choi 38-35_73
Mike Weir 36-37_73
Davis Love III 36-37_73
Thongchai Jaidee 37-36_73
Lee Janzen 37-37_74
Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74
Robert Karlsson 36-38_74
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-40_74
Colin Montgomerie 38-38_76
Tom Gillis 38-38_76
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-41_79
Ken Tanigawa 42-38_80
|Withdrew
John Daly
