PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends Scores

|Saturday
|At Timuquana Country Club
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,949; Par: 72
|Second Round
Phil Mickelson 66-67_133
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-65_135
Steve Flesch 69-66_135
Matt Gogel 66-69_135
Ernie Els 69-67_136
Woody Austin 69-67_136
David Toms 68-68_136
Steve Stricker 71-67_138
Scott Parel 70-68_138
Jim Furyk 69-69_138
Mike Weir 69-69_138
Steven Alker 68-70_138
Kevin Sutherland 68-70_138
Ken Duke 70-69_139
Stuart Appleby 70-69_139
Cameron Beckman 67-72_139
Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140
Glen Day 73-67_140
Paul Broadhurst 69-71_140
Rod Pampling 68-72_140
Roger Rowland 72-69_141
Billy Mayfair 70-71_141
Bernhard Langer 68-73_141
Darren Clarke 68-73_141
Robert Karlsson 68-73_141
Gene Sauers 72-70_142
Jesús Rivas 72-70_142
Rich Beem 71-71_142
Vijay Singh 75-67_142
Jay Haas 69-73_142
Tom Lehman 72-71_143
Billy Andrade 72-71_143
Lee Janzen 73-70_143
Olin Browne 71-72_143
Brandt Jobe 73-70_143
Tom Byrum 71-72_143
Kent Jones 71-72_143
Davis Love III 73-70_143
Brett Quigley 70-73_143
Frank Lickliter II 67-76_143
Marco Dawson 72-72_144
Mark Calcavecchia 72-72_144
Fred Couples 72-72_144
Keith Horne 71-73_144
Paul Stankowski 74-70_144
Scott Dunlap 75-69_144
Jerry Kelly 76-68_144
Tim Herron 68-76_144
Rocco Mediate 72-73_145
Tom Gillis 71-74_145
Joe Durant 73-72_145
Shane Bertsch 73-72_145
David Frost 70-75_145
Retief Goosen 76-69_145
Stephen Leaney 73-73_146
Dicky Pride 70-76_146
Doug Barron 72-75_147
Jeff Maggert 72-75_147
John Senden 73-74_147
Michael Allen 74-73_147
Corey Pavin 72-76_148
John Daly 72-76_148
Colin Montgomerie 73-76_149
Padraig Harrington 74-75_149
Tim Petrovic 75-74_149
Len Mattiace 75-74_149
Fred Funk 78-71_149
Chris DiMarco 78-71_149
Loren Roberts 74-76_150
Ken Tanigawa 76-74_150
K.J. Choi 81-69_150
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-77_151
David McKenzie 75-76_151
Duffy Waldorf 76-75_151
Robert Allenby 78-73_151
Jeff Sluman 76-76_152
Mark Brooks 80-72_152
José María Olazábal 75-78_153
Joey Sindelar 80-74_154
Larry Mize 76-79_155
Scott Hoch 81-74_155
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.