PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends Scores

Saturday At Timuquana Country Club Jacksonville, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,949; Par: 72 Second Round

Phil Mickelson 66-67_133

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-65_135

Steve Flesch 69-66_135

Matt Gogel 66-69_135

Ernie Els 69-67_136

Woody Austin 69-67_136

David Toms 68-68_136

Steve Stricker 71-67_138

Scott Parel 70-68_138

Jim Furyk 69-69_138

Mike Weir 69-69_138

Steven Alker 68-70_138

Kevin Sutherland 68-70_138

Ken Duke 70-69_139

Stuart Appleby 70-69_139

Cameron Beckman 67-72_139

Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140

Glen Day 73-67_140

Paul Broadhurst 69-71_140

Rod Pampling 68-72_140

Roger Rowland 72-69_141

Billy Mayfair 70-71_141

Bernhard Langer 68-73_141

Darren Clarke 68-73_141

Robert Karlsson 68-73_141

Gene Sauers 72-70_142

Jesús Rivas 72-70_142

Rich Beem 71-71_142

Vijay Singh 75-67_142

Jay Haas 69-73_142

Tom Lehman 72-71_143

Billy Andrade 72-71_143

Lee Janzen 73-70_143

Olin Browne 71-72_143

Brandt Jobe 73-70_143

Tom Byrum 71-72_143

Kent Jones 71-72_143

Davis Love III 73-70_143

Brett Quigley 70-73_143

Frank Lickliter II 67-76_143

Marco Dawson 72-72_144

Mark Calcavecchia 72-72_144

Fred Couples 72-72_144

Keith Horne 71-73_144

Paul Stankowski 74-70_144

Scott Dunlap 75-69_144

Jerry Kelly 76-68_144

Tim Herron 68-76_144

Rocco Mediate 72-73_145

Tom Gillis 71-74_145

Joe Durant 73-72_145

Shane Bertsch 73-72_145

David Frost 70-75_145

Retief Goosen 76-69_145

Stephen Leaney 73-73_146

Dicky Pride 70-76_146

Doug Barron 72-75_147

Jeff Maggert 72-75_147

John Senden 73-74_147

Michael Allen 74-73_147

Corey Pavin 72-76_148

John Daly 72-76_148

Colin Montgomerie 73-76_149

Padraig Harrington 74-75_149

Tim Petrovic 75-74_149

Len Mattiace 75-74_149

Fred Funk 78-71_149

Chris DiMarco 78-71_149

Loren Roberts 74-76_150

Ken Tanigawa 76-74_150

K.J. Choi 81-69_150

Tom Pernice Jr. 74-77_151

David McKenzie 75-76_151

Duffy Waldorf 76-75_151

Robert Allenby 78-73_151

Jeff Sluman 76-76_152

Mark Brooks 80-72_152

José María Olazábal 75-78_153

Joey Sindelar 80-74_154

Larry Mize 76-79_155

Scott Hoch 81-74_155

