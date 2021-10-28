Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
No spectators for Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier vs US

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 2:33 PM

Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance.

The Jamaica Football Federation said Thursday the decision was made by the Jamaican government.

The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.

