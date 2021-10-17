NHRA-Thunder Valley Nationals

Sunday At Bristol Dragway Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Brittany…

Sunday

At Bristol Dragway

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Cameron Ferre; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Lex Joon; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Josh Hart

Funny Car

1. Alexis DeJoria; 2. JR Todd; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Robert Hight; 5. John Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Cory Lee; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Tim Wilkerson

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Chris Bostick; 6. Kelly Clontz; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. Ron Tornow; 9. Lance Bonham; 10. Angie Smith; 11. Andrew Hines; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Joey Gladstone; 15. Charles Poskey

Final Results

Top Fuel_Mike Salinas, 3.854 seconds, 245.05 mph def. Steve Torrence, 10.316 seconds, 81.57 mph

Funny Car_Alexis DeJoria, 3.921, 327.66 def. JR Todd, 3.939, 326.32

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Angelle Sampey, 162.10, 5.639 def. Karen Stoffer, 163.93, 5.633

Super Stock_Greg Stanfield, 107.99, 8.171 def. Jeff Dona, 110.03, 8.045

Stock Eliminator_Brett Candies, 118.71, 7.612 def. Mark Lewis, 98.51, 8.911

Super Comp_Jack Sepanek, 143.05, 7.688 def. Adam Gerber, 135.71, 7.600

Super Gas_Jacob Elrod, 129.16, 8.570 def. Tim Powell, 119.36, 9.138

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Clay Millican, 3.840, 327.90 def. Josh Hart, 13.886, 24.26; Spencer Massey, 3.745, 328.46 def. Leah Pruett, 7.565, 81.47; Brittany Force def. Lex Joon, 20.583, 660.14; Mike Salinas, 3.672, 334.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.381, 189.47; Billy Torrence, 4.120, 201.34 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.236, 133.63; Steve Torrence, 3.729, 328.38 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.438, 176.81; Justin Ashley, 3.690, 334.48 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 327.43

Quarterfinals_Brittany Force, 3.671, 332.10 def. Spencer Massey, 3.777, 320.13; Steve Torrence, 3.680, 333.00; Justin Ashley, 3.708, 333.33 def. Billy Torrence, 3.705, 327.27; Mike Salinas, 3.707, 326.63 def. Clay Millican, 3.740, 329.26

Semifinals_Mike Salinas, 3.698, 330.55 def. Brittany Force, 8.209, 79.25; Steve Torrence, 3.677, 331.69 def. Justin Ashley, 3.691, 334.15

Final_Mike Salinas, 3.854, 245.05 def. Steve Torrence, 10.316, 81.57

Funny Car

Round One_Bob Tasca III, 4.016, 288.77 def. Tim Wilkerson, 6.522, 103.46; Alexis DeJoria, 4.030, 269.83 def. Paul Lee, 8.033, 87.70; John Force, 3.997, 272.12 def. Jim Campbell, 8.069, 77.10; Ron Capps, 3.945, 328.38 def. Blake Alexander, 7.575, 78.95; JR Todd, 3.924, 324.90 def. Matt Hagan, 3.958, 326.16; Robert Hight, 3.940, 328.46 def. Cory Lee, 7.391, 96.08; Cruz Pedregon, 3.964, 294.11 def. Dave Richards, 4.023, 311.63

Quarterfinals_Alexis DeJoria, 3.931, 321.04; Ron Capps, 3.919, 329.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, 3.920, 326.63; Robert Hight, 3.920, 329.34 def. Bob Tasca III, 4.338, 220.55; JR Todd, 3.916, 328.78 def. John Force, 4.118, 324.59

Semifinals_Alexis DeJoria, 3.904, 327.74 def. Robert Hight, 3.934, 329.10; JR Todd, 3.921, 327.82 def. Ron Capps, 3.972, 318.99

Final_Alexis DeJoria, 3.921, 327.66 def. JR Todd, 3.939, 326.32

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Chris Bostick, 159.80, 5.813 def. Charles Poskey, 156.94, 5.939; Eddie Krawiec, 160.96, 5.760 def. Joey Gladstone, 158.74, 5.825; Kelly Clontz, 157.82, 5.807 def. Ryan Oehler, 135.61, 6.643; Ron Tornow, 156.68, 5.795 def. Steve Johnson, 74.61, 10.180; Angelle Sampey, 161.44, 5.681 def. Andrew Hines, 160.65, 5.745; Scotty Pollacheck, 161.56, 5.763; Matt Smith, 162.98, 5.732 def. Angie Smith; Karen Stoffer, 155.69, 5.794 def. Lance Bonham, 145.91, 6.522

Quarterfinals_Karen Stoffer, 160.71, 5.692 def. Ron Tornow, 155.08, 5.861; Eddie Krawiec, 161.65, 5.721 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 162.20, 5.766; Matt Smith, 162.63, 5.716 def. Kelly Clontz, 157.65, 5.792; Angelle Sampey, 162.43, 5.704 def. Chris Bostick, 124.30, 6.580

Semifinals_Angelle Sampey, 160.94, 5.665 def. Eddie Krawiec, 144.29, 6.199; Karen Stoffer, 162.31, 5.652 def. Matt Smith, 161.42, 5.761

Final_Angelle Sampey, 162.10, 5.639 def. Karen Stoffer, 163.93, 5.633

