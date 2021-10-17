NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Bristol Dragway
|Bristol, Tenn.
|Final Order
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Doug Kalitta; 12. Leah Pruett; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Lex Joon.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Alexis DeJoria; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. John Force; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Dave Richards; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Cory Lee; 12.Blake Alexander; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Jim Campbell.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6.Kelly Clontz; 7. Ron Tornow; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Charles Poskey; 12. Lance Bonham; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Angie Smith.
|PRO MODIFIED:
1. JR Gray; 2. Jose Gonzalez; 3. Steve Jackson; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. Brandon Snider; 7. Khalid alBalooshi; 8. Lyle Barnett; 9. Rickie Smith; 10. Doug Winters; 11. Justin Bond; 12. Jeffery Barker; 13. Eric Latino; 14. Dwayne Wolfe.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Mike Salinas, 3.854 seconds, 245.05 mph def. Steve Torrence, 10.316 seconds, 81.57 mph.
|Funny Car
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.921, 327.66 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.939, 326.32.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.773, 196.85 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.760, 197.83.
|Super Stock
Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 9.872, 131.91 def. Jeff Dona, Pontiac Firebird, 9.684, 139.33.
|Stock Eliminator
Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.147, 142.85 def. Mark Lewis, Chevy Camaro, 10.777, 115.89.
|Super Comp
Jack Sepanek, Dragster, 8.930, 178.87 def. Adam Gerber, Dragster, 8.973, 152.73.
|Super Gas
Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 10.039, 150.87 def. Tim Powell, Corvette, 11.361, 93.34.
|Top Dragster
Chad Taylor, Dragster, 7.088, 186.90 def. Steve Furr, Dragster, Broke.
|Pro Modified
JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.699, 250.64 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Clay Millican, 3.840, 327.90 def. Josh Hart, 13.886, 24.26; Spencer Massey, 3.745, 328.46 def. Leah Pruett, 7.565, 81.47; Brittany Force, No Time Recorded def. Lex Joon, 20.583, 660.14; Mike Salinas, 3.672, 334.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.381, 189.47; Billy Torrence, 4.120, 201.34 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.236, 133.63; Steve Torrence, 3.729, 328.38 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.438, 176.81; Justin Ashley, 3.690, 334.48 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 327.43. Quarterfinals
Force, 3.671, 332.10 def. Massey, 3.777, 320.13; S. Torrence, 3.680, 333.00 was unopposed; Ashley, 3.708, 333.33 def. B. Torrence, 3.705, 327.27; Salinas, 3.707, 326.63 def. Millican, 3.740, 329.26.
|Semifinals
Salinas, 3.698, 330.55 def. Force, 8.209, 79.25; S. Torrence, 3.677, 331.69 def. Ashley, 3.691, 334.15.
|Final
Salinas, 3.854, 245.05 def. S. Torrence, 10.316, 81.57.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.016, 288.77 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.522, 103.46; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.030, 269.83 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 8.033, 87.70; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.997, 272.12 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 8.069, 77.10; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.945, 328.38 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 7.575, 78.95; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.924, 324.90 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 326.16; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.940, 328.46 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 7.391, 96.08; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.964, 294.11 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.023, 311.63. Quarterfinals
DeJoria, 3.931, 321.04 was unopposed; Capps, 3.919, 329.83 def. Pedregon, 3.920, 326.63; Hight, 3.920, 329.34 def. Tasca III, 4.338, 220.55; Todd, 3.916, 328.78 def. Force, 4.118, 324.59.
|Semifinals
DeJoria, 3.904, 327.74 def. Hight, 3.934, 329.10; Todd, 3.921, 327.82 def. Capps, Foul – Centerline.
|Finakl
DeJoria, 3.921, 327.66 def. Todd, 3.939, 326.32.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.994, 188.46 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.117, no speed; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.895, 196.93 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.998, 189.98; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.006, 186.36 def. Ryan Oehler, 8.503, 113.31; Ron Tornow, 6.984, 187.83 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 13.777, 58.06; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.821, 195.62 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.887, 195.70; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.894, 197.71 was unopposed; Matt Smith, 6.853, 199.08 def. Angie Smith, Broke – No Show; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.160, 152.97 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.778, 175.62. Quarterfinals
Stoffer, 6.834, 195.14 def. Tornow, 7.054, 187.29; Krawiec, 6.844, 199.29 def. Pollacheck, 6.895, 198.23; M. Smith, 6.843, 198.20 def. Clontz, 6.965, 190.78; Sampey, 7.075, 154.33 def. Bostick, Foul – Red Light.
|Semifinals
Sampey, 6.814, 194.18 def. Krawiec, 7.964, 119.21; Stoffer, 6.785, 196.87 def. M. Smith, 6.895, 196.99.
|Final
Sampey, 6.773, 196.85 def. Stoffer, 6.760, 197.83.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,575; 2. Brittany Force, 2,502; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,428; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,425; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,357; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,291; 7. Clay Millican, 2,265; 8. Antron Brown, 2,252; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,228; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,180.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,490; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,489; 3. J.R. Todd, 2,407; 4. (tie) John Force, 2,389; Cruz Pedregon, 2,389; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,343; 7. Robert Hight, 2,337; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,319; 9.Tim Wilkerson, 2,249; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,184.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 2,451; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,426; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,395; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,340; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,291; 6. Karen Stoffer, 2,250; 7. Joey Gladstone, 2,235; 8. Angie Smith, 2,225; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,177; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,150.
