NHRA Pairings

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 1:12 AM

Saturday

At Bristol Dragway

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 3.667 seconds, 331.28 mph vs. 14. Cameron Ferre, 11.398, 70.1. 2. Mike Salinas, 3.668, 329.83 vs. 13. Antron Brown, 4.572, 172.45. 3. Brittany Force, 3.672, 333.58 vs. 12. Lex Joon, 4.271, 199.64. 4. Billy Torrence, 3.672, 329.58 vs. 11. Doug Kalitta, 4.203, 221.78. 5. Justin Ashley, 3.688, 330.8 vs. 10. Shawn Langdon, 3.763, 329.91. 6. Leah Pruett, 3.691, 327.11 vs. 9. Spencer Massey, 3.761, 322.19. 7. Josh Hart, 3.696, 330.88 vs. 8. Clay Millican, 3.711, 317.12.

Funny Car

1. Alexis DeJoria, 3.907, 326.79 vs. 14. Paul Lee, 6.006, 112.69. 2. Ron Capps, 3.945, 325.61 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, 5.732, 139.11. 3. Matt Hagan, 3.958, 330.31 vs. 12. JR Todd, 5.703, 122.17. 4. Tim Wilkerson, 3.965, 295.27 vs. 11. Bob Tasca III, 5.653, 124.13. 5. Robert Hight, 3.968, 323.5 vs. 10. Cory Lee, 4.195, 282.95. 6. John Force, 3.968, 322.73 vs. 9. Jim Campbell, 4.004, 303.16. 7. Cruz Pedregon, 3.975, 320.13 vs. 8. Dave Richards, 3.983, 315.27.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.859, 197.8. 2. Matt Smith, 6.865, 197.54 vs. 15. Angie Smith, 8.952, 102.32. 3. Karen Stoffer, 6.867, 189.26 vs. 14. Lance Bonham, 7.313, 183.74. 4. Andrew Hines, 6.906, 195.28 vs. 13. Angelle Sampey, 7.262, 169.66. 5. Chris Bostick, 6.913, 191.97 vs. 12. Charles Poskey, 7.175, 190.83. 6. Steve Johnson, 6.942, 193.6 vs. 11. Ron Tornow, 7.084, 188.15. 7. Kelly Clontz, 6.965, 190.16 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, 7.042, 193.13. 8. Eddie Krawiec, 6.966, 196.36 vs. 9. Joey Gladstone, 6.966, 190.75.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

