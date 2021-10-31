NHRA-Dodge//SRT Nationals Presented By Pennzoil

Sunday At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall) Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike…

Sunday

At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall)

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tripp Tatum; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Clay Millican

Funny Car

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chris Morel; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Chad Green; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Matt Hagan; 13. JR Todd; 14. John Force; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Steven Densham

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Richie Stevens; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Marty Robertson

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Chris Bostick; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Fred Camarena; 10. Michael Phillips; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Charles Poskey; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Joey Gladstone

Final Results

Top Fuel_Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph

Funny Car_Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86

Pro Stock_Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703

Top Alcohol Dragster_Rachel Meyer, 230.80, 4.402 def. Jackie Fricke, 228.07, 4.437

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Sean Bellemeur, 207.88, 4.684 def. Brian Hough, 207.08, 4.787

Competition Eliminator_Dean Carter, 155.90, 5.766 def. Ryan Priddy, 163.12, 5.603

Super Stock_Chris Hall, 120.60, 7.497 def. Larry Zavala, 107.80, 8.227

Stock Eliminator_Justin Lamb, 107.55, 8.230 def. Todd Hoven, 107.33, 8.297

Super Comp_Steve Williams, 143.32, 7.857 def. Cody Webber, 140.78, 7.782

Super Gas_Evan Kowalski, 123.55, 8.640 def. Mike Ferderer, 124.64, 8.707

Super Street_Nick Alejandre, 108.28, 9.411 def. Kenny Snow, 112.02, 9.472

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Alex Laughlin, 3.835, 290.69 def. Clay Millican, 3.913, 246.71; Billy Torrence, 3.738, 325.53 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.781, 312.21; Brittany Force, 3.670, 330.80 def. Troy Buff, 3.914, 299.60; Justin Ashley, 3.734, 326.71 def. Cameron Ferre, 9.456, 79.81; Mike Salinas, 3.726, 323.97 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.735, 323.43; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 325.61 def. Jim Maroney, 4.119, 227.38; Tripp Tatum, 3.711, 331.61 def. Josh Hart, 3.801, 323.19; Leah Pruett, 3.752, 318.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.967, 155.11

Quarterfinals_Justin Ashley, 3.739, 328.94 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.020, 233.60; Brittany Force, 3.745, 330.39 def. Leah Pruett, 8.087, 82.88; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 330.63 def. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 330.39; Steve Torrence, 3.736, 328.62 def. Tripp Tatum, 6.679, 87.13

Semifinals_Steve Torrence, 3.688, 329.58 def. Justin Ashley, 3.727, 331.69; Mike Salinas, 3.703, 324.75 def. Brittany Force, 3.682, 330.39

Final_Steve Torrence, 3.717, 329.50 def. Mike Salinas, 3.737, 314.24

Funny Car

Round One_Robert Hight, 3.930, 327.27 def. Steven Densham, 4.043, 300.33; Alexis DeJoria, 3.925, 324.51 def. Jeff Diehl, 4.278, 220.80; Chris Morel, 5.749, 122.13 def. John Force, 8.479, 73.28; Paul Lee, 3.921, 328.94 def. JR Todd, 4.960, 155.76; Chad Green, 4.009, 321.12 def. Matt Hagan, 4.087, 316.15; Bob Tasca III, 3.950, 329.58 def. Bobby Bode, 4.072, 310.84; Cruz Pedregon, 3.947, 295.08 def. Tony Jurado, 4.032, 317.19; Ron Capps, 3.915, 323.74 def. Tim Wilkerson, 3.947, 330.72

Quarterfinals_Robert Hight, 3.909, 330.63 def. Chad Green, 3.981, 321.88; Bob Tasca III, 3.945, 330.07 def. Paul Lee, 4.246, 223.25; Ron Capps, 3.884, 332.10 def. Alexis DeJoria, 3.998, 315.05; Cruz Pedregon, 3.903, 324.20 def. Chris Morel, 4.193, 281.19

Semifinals_Cruz Pedregon, 3.924, 325.92 def. Bob Tasca III, 10.961, 81.12; Ron Capps, 3.904, 326.87 def. Robert Hight, 5.520, 130.85

Final_Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86

Pro Stock

Round One_Deric Kramer, 162.67, 5.574 def. Marty Robertson, 162.12, 5.614; Mason McGaha, 163.06, 5.597 def. Alan Prusiensky, 160.52, 5.638; Kenny Delco, 160.96, 5.743 def. Chris McGaha; Matt Hartford, 163.26, 5.594 def. Richie Stevens, 161.75, 5.648; Dallas Glenn, 162.82, 5.584 def. Aaron Stanfield, 156.15, 5.607; Cristian Cuadra, 155.49, 5.610 def. Kyle Koretsky; Troy Coughlin Jr, 163.35, 5.573 def. Greg Anderson, 163.69, 5.556; Erica Enders, 162.80, 5.591 def. Bo Butner, 161.32, 5.630

Quarterfinals_Mason McGaha, 163.00, 5.606 def. Cristian Cuadra, 154.92, 5.628; Erica Enders, 162.61, 5.595 def. Matt Hartford, 162.35, 5.596; Dallas Glenn, 162.96, 5.583 def. Kenny Delco, 162.41, 5.624; Troy Coughlin Jr, 170.75, 5.570 def. Deric Kramer, 162.51, 5.581

Semifinals_Dallas Glenn, 162.90, 5.586 def. Mason McGaha, 163.14, 5.597; Erica Enders, 162.88, 5.582 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 170.26, 5.613

Final_Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Chris Bostick, 157.59, 5.812 def. Joey Gladstone, 158.46, 5.780; Angie Smith, 158.37, 5.809 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 158.20, 5.806; Eddie Krawiec, 158.69, 5.789 def. Andrew Hines, 155.27, 5.865; Karen Stoffer, 161.19, 5.717 def. Kelly Clontz, 156.92, 5.861; Steve Johnson, 159.76, 5.726 def. Charles Poskey, 153.39, 5.963; Angelle Sampey, 157.67, 5.802 def. Ryan Oehler, 155.24, 5.892; Matt Smith, 161.15, 5.696 def. Michael Phillips, 150.40, 6.250; Jerry Savoie, 158.37, 5.777 def. Fred Camarena, 155.19, 5.910

Quarterfinals_Angelle Sampey, 142.12, 6.155 def. Eddie Krawiec; Steve Johnson, 159.34, 5.722 def. Angie Smith, 157.67, 5.832; Karen Stoffer, 160.25, 5.732 def. Jerry Savoie, 158.86, 5.767; Matt Smith, 161.27, 5.706 def. Chris Bostick, 122.42, 6.769

Semifinals_Steve Johnson, 159.10, 5.730 def. Angelle Sampey, 160.69, 5.701; Karen Stoffer, 160.44, 5.729 def. Matt Smith, 160.71, 5.707

Final_Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703

