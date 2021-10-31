Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » NHRA-Dodge//SRT Nationals Presented By Pennzoil

NHRA-Dodge//SRT Nationals Presented By Pennzoil

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall)

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tripp Tatum; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Clay Millican

Funny Car

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chris Morel; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Chad Green; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Matt Hagan; 13. JR Todd; 14. John Force; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Steven Densham

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Richie Stevens; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Marty Robertson

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Chris Bostick; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Fred Camarena; 10. Michael Phillips; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Charles Poskey; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Joey Gladstone

Final Results

Top Fuel_Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph

Funny Car_Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86

Pro Stock_Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703

Top Alcohol Dragster_Rachel Meyer, 230.80, 4.402 def. Jackie Fricke, 228.07, 4.437

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Sean Bellemeur, 207.88, 4.684 def. Brian Hough, 207.08, 4.787

Competition Eliminator_Dean Carter, 155.90, 5.766 def. Ryan Priddy, 163.12, 5.603

Super Stock_Chris Hall, 120.60, 7.497 def. Larry Zavala, 107.80, 8.227

Stock Eliminator_Justin Lamb, 107.55, 8.230 def. Todd Hoven, 107.33, 8.297

Super Comp_Steve Williams, 143.32, 7.857 def. Cody Webber, 140.78, 7.782

Super Gas_Evan Kowalski, 123.55, 8.640 def. Mike Ferderer, 124.64, 8.707

Super Street_Nick Alejandre, 108.28, 9.411 def. Kenny Snow, 112.02, 9.472

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Alex Laughlin, 3.835, 290.69 def. Clay Millican, 3.913, 246.71; Billy Torrence, 3.738, 325.53 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.781, 312.21; Brittany Force, 3.670, 330.80 def. Troy Buff, 3.914, 299.60; Justin Ashley, 3.734, 326.71 def. Cameron Ferre, 9.456, 79.81; Mike Salinas, 3.726, 323.97 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.735, 323.43; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 325.61 def. Jim Maroney, 4.119, 227.38; Tripp Tatum, 3.711, 331.61 def. Josh Hart, 3.801, 323.19; Leah Pruett, 3.752, 318.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.967, 155.11

Quarterfinals_Justin Ashley, 3.739, 328.94 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.020, 233.60; Brittany Force, 3.745, 330.39 def. Leah Pruett, 8.087, 82.88; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 330.63 def. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 330.39; Steve Torrence, 3.736, 328.62 def. Tripp Tatum, 6.679, 87.13

Semifinals_Steve Torrence, 3.688, 329.58 def. Justin Ashley, 3.727, 331.69; Mike Salinas, 3.703, 324.75 def. Brittany Force, 3.682, 330.39

Final_Steve Torrence, 3.717, 329.50 def. Mike Salinas, 3.737, 314.24

Funny Car

Round One_Robert Hight, 3.930, 327.27 def. Steven Densham, 4.043, 300.33; Alexis DeJoria, 3.925, 324.51 def. Jeff Diehl, 4.278, 220.80; Chris Morel, 5.749, 122.13 def. John Force, 8.479, 73.28; Paul Lee, 3.921, 328.94 def. JR Todd, 4.960, 155.76; Chad Green, 4.009, 321.12 def. Matt Hagan, 4.087, 316.15; Bob Tasca III, 3.950, 329.58 def. Bobby Bode, 4.072, 310.84; Cruz Pedregon, 3.947, 295.08 def. Tony Jurado, 4.032, 317.19; Ron Capps, 3.915, 323.74 def. Tim Wilkerson, 3.947, 330.72

Quarterfinals_Robert Hight, 3.909, 330.63 def. Chad Green, 3.981, 321.88; Bob Tasca III, 3.945, 330.07 def. Paul Lee, 4.246, 223.25; Ron Capps, 3.884, 332.10 def. Alexis DeJoria, 3.998, 315.05; Cruz Pedregon, 3.903, 324.20 def. Chris Morel, 4.193, 281.19

Semifinals_Cruz Pedregon, 3.924, 325.92 def. Bob Tasca III, 10.961, 81.12; Ron Capps, 3.904, 326.87 def. Robert Hight, 5.520, 130.85

Final_Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86

Pro Stock

Round One_Deric Kramer, 162.67, 5.574 def. Marty Robertson, 162.12, 5.614; Mason McGaha, 163.06, 5.597 def. Alan Prusiensky, 160.52, 5.638; Kenny Delco, 160.96, 5.743 def. Chris McGaha; Matt Hartford, 163.26, 5.594 def. Richie Stevens, 161.75, 5.648; Dallas Glenn, 162.82, 5.584 def. Aaron Stanfield, 156.15, 5.607; Cristian Cuadra, 155.49, 5.610 def. Kyle Koretsky; Troy Coughlin Jr, 163.35, 5.573 def. Greg Anderson, 163.69, 5.556; Erica Enders, 162.80, 5.591 def. Bo Butner, 161.32, 5.630

Quarterfinals_Mason McGaha, 163.00, 5.606 def. Cristian Cuadra, 154.92, 5.628; Erica Enders, 162.61, 5.595 def. Matt Hartford, 162.35, 5.596; Dallas Glenn, 162.96, 5.583 def. Kenny Delco, 162.41, 5.624; Troy Coughlin Jr, 170.75, 5.570 def. Deric Kramer, 162.51, 5.581

Semifinals_Dallas Glenn, 162.90, 5.586 def. Mason McGaha, 163.14, 5.597; Erica Enders, 162.88, 5.582 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 170.26, 5.613

Final_Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Chris Bostick, 157.59, 5.812 def. Joey Gladstone, 158.46, 5.780; Angie Smith, 158.37, 5.809 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 158.20, 5.806; Eddie Krawiec, 158.69, 5.789 def. Andrew Hines, 155.27, 5.865; Karen Stoffer, 161.19, 5.717 def. Kelly Clontz, 156.92, 5.861; Steve Johnson, 159.76, 5.726 def. Charles Poskey, 153.39, 5.963; Angelle Sampey, 157.67, 5.802 def. Ryan Oehler, 155.24, 5.892; Matt Smith, 161.15, 5.696 def. Michael Phillips, 150.40, 6.250; Jerry Savoie, 158.37, 5.777 def. Fred Camarena, 155.19, 5.910

Quarterfinals_Angelle Sampey, 142.12, 6.155 def. Eddie Krawiec; Steve Johnson, 159.34, 5.722 def. Angie Smith, 157.67, 5.832; Karen Stoffer, 160.25, 5.732 def. Jerry Savoie, 158.86, 5.767; Matt Smith, 161.27, 5.706 def. Chris Bostick, 122.42, 6.769

Semifinals_Steve Johnson, 159.10, 5.730 def. Angelle Sampey, 160.69, 5.701; Karen Stoffer, 160.44, 5.729 def. Matt Smith, 160.71, 5.707

Final_Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up