NEC Nijmegen’s stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 9:45 AM

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club NEC Nijmegen’s stadium will remain closed until further notice following the collapse of a small section of a stand as visiting Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated a 1-0 victory.

The club said the stadium’s owner, Nijmegen municipality, and a local construction authority agreed Tuesday that the Goffert Stadium must remain closed while the cause of the collapse is investigated.

Nobody was injured Sunday when a section holding about 35 people buckled as they jumped up and down in front of Arnhem players celebrating the victory in the local derby.

NEC spokesman Nick van der Cammen said the club understood the decision.

“The most important thing for us is that a thorough investigation takes place whereby everybody’s safety in the stadium can be guaranteed in the future,” he said.

NEC is in talks with the Dutch soccer federation and other clubs to find other venues for its home matches.

