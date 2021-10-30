Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
NASCAR-Xfinity Dead On Tools 250 Results

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 9:06 PM

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 257 laps, 54 points.

2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 257, 51.

3. (7) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 257, 48.

4. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 257, 33.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 257, 40.

6. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 257, 31.

7. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 257, 41.

8. (25) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 257, 29.

9. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 257, 30.

10. (16) Riley Herbst, Ford, 257, 30.

11. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 257, 26.

12. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 257, 25.

13. (12) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 257, 25.

14. (30) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 257, 23.

15. (32) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 257, 22.

16. (28) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 257, 23.

17. (31) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 257, 20.

18. (38) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 257, 19.

19. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 257, 19.

20. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 257, 26.

21. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 257, 16.

22. (27) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 257, 15.

23. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 257, 14.

24. (36) David Starr, Toyota, 257, 13.

25. (26) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 257, 12.

26. (33) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, 257, 0.

27. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 257, 18.

28. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 256, 15.

29. (35) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 255, 8.

30. (39) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

31. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 253, 11.

32. (21) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 249, 5.

33. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, brakes, 222, 4.

34. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 221, 3.

35. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 212, 0.

36. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, accident, 204, 1.

37. (15) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 194, 8.

38. (6) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 192, 4.

39. (40) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, overheating, 38, 0.

40. (19) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, reargear, 36, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

