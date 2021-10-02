NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Chevrolet Silverado 250 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (20) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 99…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 99 laps, 40 points.

2. (21) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 99, 35.

3. (2) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 99, 36.

4. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 99, 41.

5. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 99, 32.

6. (31) Cory Roper, Ford, 99, 31.

7. (28) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 99, 30.

8. (23) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 99, 29.

9. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 99, 28.

10. (38) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 99, 27.

11. (34) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 99, 26.

12. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 99, 38.

13. (1) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 99, 34.

14. (3) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 99, 38.

15. (19) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 99, 23.

16. (29) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 21.

17. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 98, 20.

18. (30) Willie Allen, Chevrolet, 94, 0.

19. (10) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 92, 23.

20. (13) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 90, 17.

21. (17) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, accident, 78, 16.

22. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, garage, 76, 24.

23. (32) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, accident, 75, 14.

24. (26) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 75, 13.

25. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 12.

26. (25) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, accident, 71, 11.

27. (35) Jason M. White, Toyota, garage, 66, 10.

28. (27) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, garage, 65, 9.

29. (12) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, electrical, 63, 9.

30. (11) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, accident, 61, 22.

31. (33) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, accident, 58, 6.

32. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 57, 20.

33. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 12.

34. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 57, 7.

35. (18) Drew Dollar, Toyota, accident, 57, 6.

36. (16) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

37. (37) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, accident, 57, 1.

38. (36) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

39. (40) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, accident, 27, 1.

40. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, engine, 23, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

