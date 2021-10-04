Coronavirus News: Artist reflects on toll | Fauci on holiday gatherings | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood…

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117 laps, 40 points.

2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 117, 43.

3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 117, 43.

4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117, 35.

5. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 117, 32.

6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117, 41.

7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 117, 30.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 117, 36.

9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117, 28.

10. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 117, 27.

11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117, 26.

12. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 117, 25.

13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117, 24.

14. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 117, 23.

15. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 117, 27.

16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 117, 21.

17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117, 20.

18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 117, 23.

19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117, 18.

20. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117, 16.

22. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 117, 15.

23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117, 14.

24. (40) Landon Cassill, Toyota, 117, 0.

25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117, 11.

27. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 117, 10.

28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

29. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 117, 0.

31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117, 6.

32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 116, 5.

33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116, 7.

34. (39) James Davison, Toyota, 116, 3.

35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 115, 2.

36. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 1.

37. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 113, 1.

38. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 2.

39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 7.

40. (33) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TRICARE drug prices will rise next year, and in the foreseeable future

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up