NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

Monday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117 laps, 40 points.

2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 117, 43.

3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 117, 43.

4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117, 35.

5. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 117, 32.

6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117, 41.

7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 117, 30.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 117, 36.

9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117, 28.

10. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 117, 27.

11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117, 26.

12. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 117, 25.

13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117, 24.

14. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 117, 23.

15. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 117, 27.

16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 117, 21.

17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117, 20.

18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 117, 23.

19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117, 18.

20. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117, 16.

22. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 117, 15.

23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117, 14.

24. (40) Landon Cassill, Toyota, 117, 0.

25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117, 11.

27. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 117, 10.

28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

29. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117, 0.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 117, 0.

31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117, 6.

32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 116, 5.

33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116, 7.

34. (39) James Davison, Toyota, 116, 3.

35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 115, 2.

36. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 1.

37. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 113, 1.

38. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 2.

39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 7.

40. (33) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

