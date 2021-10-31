Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Results

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 6:22 PM

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 501 laps, 52 points.

2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 501, 42.

3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 501, 43.

4. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 501, 48.

5. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 501, 47.

6. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 501, 37.

7. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 501, 31.

8. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 501, 29.

9. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 501, 28.

10. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 501, 29.

11. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 501, 26.

12. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 501, 25.

13. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 501, 28.

14. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 501, 32.

15. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 501, 22.

16. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 501, 41.

17. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 501, 24.

18. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 501, 19.

19. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 501, 18.

20. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 501, 17.

21. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 501, 16.

22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 501, 15.

23. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 501, 14.

24. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 501, 19.

25. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 501, 12.

26. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 499, 11.

27. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 498, 10.

28. (20) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 498, 9.

29. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 496, 0.

30. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

31. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 492, 0.

32. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 491, 5.

33. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 490, 0.

34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 483, 3.

35. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 483, 0.

36. (26) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, brakes, 414, 1.

37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 206, 0.

38. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, electrical, 10, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

