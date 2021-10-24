NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 52.

3. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 45.

4. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 47.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 41.

6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 50.

7. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 30.

8. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 29.

9. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

12. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 28.

14. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 25.

15. (16) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 21.

17. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 20.

18. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 19.

19. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 266, 0.

21. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 16.

22. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 265, 21.

23. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 265, 14.

24. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 265, 13.

25. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 263, 12.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 263, 11.

27. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 263, 10.

28. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 261, 11.

29. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 8.

30. (26) BJ McLeod, Ford, 259, 0.

31. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

32. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 256, 0.

33. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 256, 0.

34. (38) David Starr, Ford, 255, 0.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 2.

36. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

37. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 224, 1.

38. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 171, 1.

39. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 165, 0.

40. (37) Chad Finchum, Ford, handling, 47, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

