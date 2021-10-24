Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood…

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Results

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 52.

3. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 45.

4. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 47.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 41.

6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 50.

7. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 30.

8. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 29.

9. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

12. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 28.

14. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 25.

15. (16) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 21.

17. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 20.

18. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 19.

19. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 266, 0.

21. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 16.

22. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 265, 21.

23. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 265, 14.

24. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 265, 13.

25. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 263, 12.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 263, 11.

27. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 263, 10.

28. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 261, 11.

29. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 8.

30. (26) BJ McLeod, Ford, 259, 0.

31. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

32. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 256, 0.

33. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 256, 0.

34. (38) David Starr, Ford, 255, 0.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 2.

36. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

37. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 224, 1.

38. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 171, 1.

39. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 165, 0.

40. (37) Chad Finchum, Ford, handling, 47, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up