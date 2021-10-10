NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Concord, N.C. Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Kyle…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 45 points.

2. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 109, 35.

3. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 34.

4. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 109, 47.

5. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 32.

6. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109, 31.

7. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 42.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 29.

9. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 43.

10. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 29.

11. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 30.

12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 44.

13. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 109, 24.

14. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 23.

15. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 22.

16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 23.

17. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 109, 20.

18. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 19.

19. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109, 18.

20. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 21.

21. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 16.

22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 109, 15.

23. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 14.

24. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109, 13.

25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 17.

26. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 109, 11.

27. (36) Joey Hand, Ford, 109, 0.

28. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 109, 9.

29. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 18.

30. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 109, 7.

31. (35) Scott Heckert, Ford, 109, 6.

32. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, 108, 0.

33. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 98, 13.

34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 96, 0.

35. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 2.

36. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0.

37. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 66, 0.

38. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 0.

39. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 19, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.