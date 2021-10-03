Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 6:11 AM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired Xisco Munoz on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the standings having collected seven points from the opening seven games. His final game in charge was a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” Watford said.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and guided the club back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

Watford said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”

