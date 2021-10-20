Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Mueller scores to give…

Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night.

Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.

The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.

Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.

Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker between them for the No. 3 seed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up