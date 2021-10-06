Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Devils 6-2

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 10:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night in exhibition play.

Sammy Blais had a goal and an assist and Kaapo Kakko, Barclay Goodrow and Artemi Panarin also scored.

New York lost right winger Ryan Reaves to a a lower-body injury after a first period collision with P.K. Subban that which prompted Rangers left winger Chris Kreider to challenge the defenseman to a fight at the start of the second period. Kreider was given a minor penalty for roughing, a major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct. Subban was penalized only for fighting.

Andreas Johnsson and Marian Studenic scored for New Jersey. Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves.

CAPITALS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored at 1:41 of overtime to lift Washington past Boston.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves.

Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hal and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake Voracek broke a tie midway through the third period in Columbus’ victory over Detroit Red Wings.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots.

Riley Barber and Dan Renouf scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

