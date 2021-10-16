Mendy, Chilwell earn Chelsea 1-0 win at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Edouard Mendy’s string of stunning saves ensured Chelsea stayed on top of the English Premier League as…

LONDON (AP) — Edouard Mendy’s string of stunning saves ensured Chelsea stayed on top of the English Premier League as Ben Chilwell’s strike sealed a nervy 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

Chilwell’s second league goal in as many games kept Chelsea one point ahead of Liverpool — but Mendy’s inspired showing secured the points.

The Senegal goalkeeper conjured at least four saves, the best coming off Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick, either side of Bryan Mbeumo twice hitting the post for Thomas Frank’s luckless hosts.

Norgaard also saw an effort cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah as Chelsea refused to break despite some desperate defending.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek continued his resurgence with another powerful midfield performance, while Malang Sarr had an assured Premier League debut under intense pressure as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger and with Brazil center back Thiago Silva also missing after returning late from international duty.

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku’s goal drought for Chelsea stretched to six matches and his fledgling strike partnership with Timo Werner will require time to develop on this evidence.

Chelsea’s continued experiment with 3-5-2 came up short again in a staccato first half, where the visitors struggled to break down Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s latest tactical ruse of pushing Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante into wider areas failed to pay dividends.

Brentford spent much of the half comfortable, prompting their supporters to sing toward Chelsea’s fans: “Champions of Europe, you’re having a laugh.”

Mbeumo hit the woodwork with Mendy for once beaten, so nearly capping a fluent home move.

Chelsea started to settle and to find Werner in space on the left flank. But even when the forward created havoc and looked to have laid on the opener, Lukaku found himself offside when tapping into the empty net.

Chelsea’s creeping dominance eventually told, though, when Chilwell punished a poor Brentford clearance.

The Bees failed to clear a hanging cross with Lukaku making a nuisance of himself in the area, and the England left back crashed home a finish.

Chilwell’s sweet strike again underscored his fine technique and he has scored in three straight games, also netting for England last week.

