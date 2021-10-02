Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Megiolaro, FC Dallas tie…

Megiolaro, FC Dallas tie 0-0 with Minnesota United

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.

Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).

Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.

Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up