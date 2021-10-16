Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Medrán, Aliseda score, Fire tie with Revolution, 2-2

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 9:44 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute and help Chicago (7-16-7) keep its slim playoff chances alive.

Wilfrid Kaptoum, a 25-year-old who signed with the Revolution last December, scored his first MLS goal in the 47th minute, but Medrán redirected a long ball-in by Jhon Espinoza into the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th.

Gustavo Bou chipped in to give New England (20-4-6) a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute.

The Revolution have 66 points this season, the most through 30 games by any team in MLS history. ___

