MATCHDAY: Getafe still chasing 1st win in Spanish league

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 3:41 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Getafe coach Quique Sánchez Flores will make his home debut after his return to the club when it hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Getafe and Levante are the only teams yet to win in the league this campaign. Getafe, a modest club from Madrid, is in last place after losing its first seven games before drawing its last two. Flores started his third stint with Getafe last weekend with a 0-0 draw at Levante. He made his first-division coaching debut with Getafe in 2004 and had a brief and unsuccessful return to the club in 2015. Celta is also struggling with only two wins. It is one point above the relegation zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

