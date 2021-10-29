Maple Leafs’ Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012. He has been an alternate captain since 2016.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He has 59 goals and 250 assists in 580 career regular-season games and four goals and 15 assists in 32 playoff games.

