Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Maple Leafs' Rielly signs…

Maple Leafs’ Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012. He has been an alternate captain since 2016.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He has 59 goals and 250 assists in 580 career regular-season games and four goals and 15 assists in 32 playoff games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

House readiness panel 'not messing around' on deteriorating DoD depots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up