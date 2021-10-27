Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Man City’s League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 5:04 PM

Manchester City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over.

City lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium.

Phil Foden’s miss off City’s first penalty proved costly as West Ham converted all of its spot kicks, with Saïd Benrahma scoring the decisive fifth.

West Ham has now eliminated both Manchester clubs in successive rounds, having beaten United at Old Trafford in the last 32.

City had won every League Cup since 2018, and six of the last eight editions.

Liverpool continued its unbeaten start to the season in all competitions by beating second-tier Preston 2-0, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scoring in the second half.

Lucas Moura scored Tottenham’s goal in a 1-0 win at Burnley, Brentford won 2-1 at second-tier Stoke, and Leicester defeated fellow Premier League team Brighton 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the other game, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Chelsea, Arsenal and third-tier Sunderland advanced on Tuesday.

