Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Man City fan attacked…

Man City fan attacked after CL game in ‘stable’ condition

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 5:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — The Manchester City supporter who was attacked on his way home from the team’s Champions League match against Club Brugge in Belgium has been upgraded to “stable” condition though he remains in a coma, prosecutors said.

Five men were arrested after the incident that left the 63-year-old City fan, who is Belgian, hospitalized after being attacked in a parking lot at a service station late Tuesday after City’s 5-1 win.

One suspect was charged with theft with violence and theft with aggravated violence, another with intentional beatings and incapacitating injuries, and all five with culpable negligence, the East Flanders prosecutor’s office said in a statement released Friday.

The five men were brought before a judge in the city of Ghent on Thursday. Three have been released under strict conditions, including a ban on attending soccer matches, and two remained detained, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the victim had “life-threatening injuries.” In their latest update, they said he was “still in a coma but his condition is now stable.”

City has said the club is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senators seek 'guardrails' on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

Navy Department to increase accountability of primes to meet subcontracting goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up