Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 1:14 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Gurriel, Houston, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Brantley, Houston, .312; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .301; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .301; Bichette, Toronto, .297; T.Hernández, Toronto, .296; Mullins, Baltimore, .295; Bogaerts, Boston, .294; France, Seattle, .293.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 118; Altuve, Houston, 114; Semien, Toronto, 113; Haniger, Seattle, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Correa, Houston, 102; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Olson, Oakland, 100; Devers, Boston, 97.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 107; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Toronto, 101.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 186; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 185; Merrifield, Kansas City, 180; Mullins, Baltimore, 174; Schoop, Detroit, 172; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 170; Semien, Toronto, 170; S.Perez, Kansas City, 169; J.Crawford, Seattle, 166; Gurriel, Houston, 166.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Semien, Toronto, 39; J.Crawford, Seattle, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Olson, Oakland, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Arraez, Minnesota, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; W.Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5.

HOME RUNS_S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Judge, New York, 39; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Bichette, Toronto, 25; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 21; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13-5; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-7; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.84; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.16; G.Cole, New York, 3.23; Montas, Oakland, 3.37; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Giolito, Chicago, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.67; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.75; Manaea, Oakland, 3.94; Cease, Chicago, 3.95.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 248; G.Cole, New York, 243; Cease, Chicago, 221; Montas, Oakland, 207; Berríos, Toronto, 204; Giolito, Chicago, 198; Eovaldi, Boston, 195; Manaea, Oakland, 188; McCullers Jr., Houston, 185; Rodón, Chicago, 185.

