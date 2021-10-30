Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Livingston’s Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:13 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Livingston defender Ayo Obileye faced racist abuse at Celtic during a Scottish Premiership match on Saturday.

An Associated Press journalist heard a Celtic fan shouting “monkey” at Obileye with an expletive as he ran back onto the pitch following an injury check in the second half.

Obileye was later sent off for striking out at Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi off the ball in the box and received a red card. The game ended 0-0.

Livingston has contacted Celtic about the racism.

