Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Sports » Last-place Salernitana fires coach…

Last-place Salernitana fires coach after 1 win in 8 games

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Last-place Salernitana fired its coach, Fabrizio Castori, after only one win in eight matches.

The announcement on Sunday came a day after Salernitana lost 2-1 at Spezia in the Italian league.

It’s the third coaching change of the Serie A season, after Igor Tudor replaced Eusebio Di Francesco at Hellas Verona, and Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici at Cagliari.

A replacement for Castori was not immediately named.

Salernitana is playing in the top division for the first time in more than 20 years.

Castori guided the team to a second-place finish in Serie B last season to earn promotion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up