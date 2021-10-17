Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
LA Galaxy score late, beat Portland Timbers 2-1

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 1:23 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak.

Kljestan scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time after Efrain Alvarez drew a foul in the Timbers’ box. Javier Hernández scored in the 62nd for the Galaxy.

Sebastián Blanco’s goal tied it for the Timbers in the 72nd minute.

