Kremlin Cup Results

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Saturday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Anett Kontaveit (9), Estonia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.

