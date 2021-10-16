Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 11:50 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) has won a club-record seven straight home matches. It also matched New York City FC (June-August) with the longest home winning streak of the season.

Kreilach’s header from close range found the top left corner of the net in the 13th minute. Kreilach assisted on Rubio Rubín’s goal in the 56th and Anderson Julio’s in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Kreilach has scored in five straight matches, a club record. He surpasses Luis Silva (2017), Alvaro Saborio (2014) and Jeff Cunningham (2006), who each scored in four consecutive matches.

Younes Namli scored in the 56th minute for Colorado (14-6-9).

