Korda, Struff, Bublik advance at St. Petersburg Open

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 1:43 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American Sebastian Korda advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Nino Serdarušić on Monday.

Korda, who won his first ATP Tour trophy this year in Parma, will next face third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the hard-court tournament.

Also Monday, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated James Duckworth of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over home favorite Evgenii Tiurnev.

